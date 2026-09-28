Record-Breaking Day In ODI Cricket As Six Centuries Are Scored
In three different ODIs played yesterday, a total of six batters scored centuries, marking the highest number of centuries scored in a single calendar day in ODI history.
The record-breaking day began with the match between India and the West Indies, where three centuries were scored. West Indies' Justin Greaves made 101, while Indian captain Shubman Gill scored 110 and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 139.
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The match between South Africa and Australia also saw two centuries. South African captain Temba Bavuma scored 103, while David Miller made 142.
Meanwhile, in the match between England and Sri Lanka, opener Tom Banton scored an aggressive 126 to complete the sixth century of the day.
Thus, six centuries were scored across three matches, setting a new world record for the most centuries scored in a single day in ODI cricket history.
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