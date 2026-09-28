Harassment Complaint At Bajaur Girls College Leads To Arrest

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police in Bajaur have arrested a suspect wanted in a case involving the alleged harassment of a student at Government Girls Degree College Khar.

SHO Khar Gulzada said police launched legal proceedings after receiving a complaint from the student and arrested the suspect named in the case. An FIR has been registered under Sections 511, 377-B and 53 of the Child Protection Act.

Police said the case is being investigated and further legal action will be taken based on available evidence and the findings of the investigation.

Following the incident, District Child Protection Officer Bajaur Burhan Salarzai also visited the college along with the police team and the relevant SHO.

He said the child protection team collected available evidence related to the incident and provided the student with a safe and appropriate environment to share her account. He added that the team is working to ensure the student's safety, privacy and access to necessary support.

Also Read: 'I Curse a Chair That Takes Me Away From My Ideology': Sohail Afrid

Salarzai said the action was taken on the instructions of the deputy commissioner and district police officer of Bajaur. A female child protection team will remain in contact with the student and provide her with the required assistance.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has also taken administrative action in the matter. The college watchman has been suspended and directed to report to Government Postgraduate College Khar until the completion of the inquiry.

The exact nature of the allegations will be determined after the investigation and judicial proceedings are completed.

The student's identity has not been disclosed to protect her privacy. Police said further investigation is under way and subsequent legal action will be based on the evidence and investigation findings.