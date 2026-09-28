Defense Plants, Oil Facilities And Target In Black Sea: Zelensky Shows New Strikes In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"We are consistently using our long-range capabilities to respond to Russian strikes against life. Last night, our sanctions were used against two defense plants in the Tula and Voronezh regions. Over the past 24 hours, SSU units also carried out effective operations against the aggressor's oil facilities in the Krasnodar region," the head of state said.

According to him, "sanctions were also launched against facilities that the Russians use for drone terror against Ukraine in the Kaluga and Oryol regions. In the Bryansk region, our forces worked directly against the occupying contingent. A target was also hit in the Black Sea."

Zelensky thanked "everyone who is taking the war back to where it came from. Russia must stop escalating."

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that four oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai that supply fuel to the Russian army had been struck.

Zelensky: Russia has launched 277 attack drones at Ukraine since yesterday, including 155 jet-powered

"Tonight, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on four oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. These are important elements of the fuel infrastructure that provide storage and supply of petroleum products to the Russian army," the statement said.

Drones operated by the SSU's Alfa Special Operations Center struck the Edelweiss-95 and Din-Yug-Oil oil depots in the stanitsa of Novotitarovskaya. Two separate fire outbreaks were recorded there.

The UAVs also struck the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot in the stanitsa of Pavlovskaya. The facility is on fire.

Another successful strike hit the Angelinskaya oil depot in the stanitsa of Staronizhestebliyevskaya, where a fire is also still burning.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, as well as Russian UAV command posts and launch sites.

Photo: Exilenova+