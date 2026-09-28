Russians Strike Business Center In Dnipro, Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy struck central Dnipro. A fire broke out. There are casualties," he wrote.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported that several people were currently unreachable.

Later, Hanzha clarified that the enemy had struck a business center.

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"Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the business center damaged by the Russian strike. At present, four people are known to have been injured. Rescuers have evacuated another 47 people from the building engulfed in flames. People from the upper floors are being evacuated using an aerial ladder," he said.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces had been attacking two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones since the evening, damaging infrastructure and a market.