Russians Attack Logistics Company Branch In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked a branch of a logistics company in Synelnykove. A fire broke out. Three people were injured. Another three people are currently unreachable," he wrote.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck central Dnipro, damaging an office building.