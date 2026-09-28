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Russians Attack Logistics Company Branch In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Three People Injured

Russians Attack Logistics Company Branch In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Three People Injured


2026-09-28 07:21:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy attacked a branch of a logistics company in Synelnykove. A fire broke out. Three people were injured. Another three people are currently unreachable," he wrote.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Read also: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck central Dnipro, damaging an office building.

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UkrinForm

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