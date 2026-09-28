Russians Attack Logistics Company Branch In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Three People Injured
"The enemy attacked a branch of a logistics company in Synelnykove. A fire broke out. Three people were injured. Another three people are currently unreachable," he wrote.
A search and rescue operation is underway.Read also: Russian forces strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region
Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck central Dnipro, damaging an office building.
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