Iranian Delegation Has No Plans For New Talks With US In New York

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's schedule does not include any new talks with the U.S. side.

According to IRNA, after completing his planned engagements, the minister is expected to return to Iran on Tuesday.

The source said that Tehran's position was conveyed to Washington last week through Qatari mediation, and that Iran is now awaiting a response from the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, said that new talks with Iran could take place in the coming days.

Earlier, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz stated that President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in part because of a lack of trust in Tehran.

He also declined to answer when asked whether the United States was prepared to resume full-scale military operations against Iran in the near future.

Iran is sticking to its position that it would only reopen the crucial Hormuz Strait if its conditions are met, despite a rebuke from Trump, while a senior Iranian military leader stressed his country's readiness to continue fighting.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday claimed that it seized an autonomous U.S. submarine.