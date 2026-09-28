Azerbaijani Citizen Injured In Drone Attack In Kyiv

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

An Azerbaijani citizen has been injured in a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian National Police.

According to the police, the injured Azerbaijani citizen is Ilgar Hashem Ahmadov, born in 1980.

Ahmadov was injured when a drone attack targeted the Vyshneve area of Kyiv. He was subsequently taken for medical assistance, and his condition is currently reported to be stable.

The latest incident adds to reports of Azerbaijani citizens being affected by drone attacks in the Ukrainian capital. Several Azerbaijani nationals were previously reported to have been injured in a drone strike on a market in Kyiv.

Drone attacks have increasingly affected residential and civilian areas in Ukraine, including the Kyiv region, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Such attacks have resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in different parts of the country.