EU Prepares Roadmaps To Accelerate Membership Process For Four Candidate Countries

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union (EU) is preparing phased roadmaps aimed at accelerating the accession process of four candidate countries - Albania, Moldova, Ukraine and Montenegro.

According to Politico, the roadmaps, to be prepared by the European Commission, will outline the reforms and requirements each country must fulfil, as well as indicative timelines for completing different stages of accession negotiations.

The plans are also expected to define commitments by current EU member states, whose approval is required for the accession process to move forward.

At this stage, similar roadmaps are not planned for Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia or Türkiye.

The European Commission has confirmed that the roadmaps will establish priorities, timelines and specific deliverables to help the most advanced candidates complete the necessary reforms.

Earlier, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged targeted support for the candidate countries "that have made most progress" during her State of the Union speech earlier in September.

Image: Yves Herman / Reuters