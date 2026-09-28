403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Empower Strategic Sponsor of WETEX 2026, Underscoring Its Leadership in District Cooling
(MENAFN- seen media) : Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced its strategic sponsorship of the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026), organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The exhibition will take place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Through its strategic sponsorship of WETEX 2026, Empower reaffirms its commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, while leveraging global specialised platforms to exchange knowledge and expertise and build high-value partnerships. WETEX is one of the world’s leading exhibitions and the largest in the region, covering energy, water, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities, and related sectors.
During its participation, Empower will showcase its latest district cooling technologies, along with its achievements in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and developing advanced and resilient infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth. The company will also highlight its advancements in digital technologies and smart systems for managing its operations, improving operational efficiency and strengthening sustainability.
H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Our strategic sponsorship of WETEX 2026 reflects our continued commitment to supporting the UAE and Dubai’s vision of building a green and sustainable economy, enhancing energy efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions. WETEX has established itself as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, investors, and technology providers, creating opportunities to turn ideas and innovations into meaningful partnerships and projects that deliver tangible impact and advance sustainability.”
Bin Shafar added: “At Empower, we continue to develop district cooling infrastructure that combines efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid and sustainable growth. Our participation in WETEX provides an opportunity to showcase our advancements in district cooling technologies, exchange expertise with partners and specialists from around the world, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that support the development of the district cooling sector while reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness and leadership in this field.”
Bin Shafar noted that Empower continues to invest in future-ready infrastructure and smart technologies that support proactive decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. The company’s infrastructure currently comprises 90 district cooling plants and a distribution network extending more than 430 kilometres. Its customer base surpassed 161,000 customers across 1,796 buildings during the first half of 2026.
The company also continues to deploy automation, advanced analytics, and smart systems across its operations, including its all-new Command and Control Centre, which provides real-time monitoring, supports proactive decision-making, and enhances service continuity and energy efficiency.
Empower’s participation in WETEX 2026 builds on its longstanding partnership with the exhibition, and reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of the district cooling sector and expand its role in building a more efficient and sustainable urban future
Through its strategic sponsorship of WETEX 2026, Empower reaffirms its commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, while leveraging global specialised platforms to exchange knowledge and expertise and build high-value partnerships. WETEX is one of the world’s leading exhibitions and the largest in the region, covering energy, water, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities, and related sectors.
During its participation, Empower will showcase its latest district cooling technologies, along with its achievements in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and developing advanced and resilient infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth. The company will also highlight its advancements in digital technologies and smart systems for managing its operations, improving operational efficiency and strengthening sustainability.
H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Our strategic sponsorship of WETEX 2026 reflects our continued commitment to supporting the UAE and Dubai’s vision of building a green and sustainable economy, enhancing energy efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions. WETEX has established itself as a global platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, investors, and technology providers, creating opportunities to turn ideas and innovations into meaningful partnerships and projects that deliver tangible impact and advance sustainability.”
Bin Shafar added: “At Empower, we continue to develop district cooling infrastructure that combines efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid and sustainable growth. Our participation in WETEX provides an opportunity to showcase our advancements in district cooling technologies, exchange expertise with partners and specialists from around the world, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that support the development of the district cooling sector while reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness and leadership in this field.”
Bin Shafar noted that Empower continues to invest in future-ready infrastructure and smart technologies that support proactive decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. The company’s infrastructure currently comprises 90 district cooling plants and a distribution network extending more than 430 kilometres. Its customer base surpassed 161,000 customers across 1,796 buildings during the first half of 2026.
The company also continues to deploy automation, advanced analytics, and smart systems across its operations, including its all-new Command and Control Centre, which provides real-time monitoring, supports proactive decision-making, and enhances service continuity and energy efficiency.
Empower’s participation in WETEX 2026 builds on its longstanding partnership with the exhibition, and reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of the district cooling sector and expand its role in building a more efficient and sustainable urban future
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment