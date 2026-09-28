Larissa Waters Steps Down As Greens Leader Due To Health Reasons
A Monday night statement said the prognosis for her recovery was“positive”, but she had decided the demands of the leadership, including extra travel, were incompatible with prioritising her health.
The Greens will determine“the next steps for the leadership this week”, the statement said. Waters was elected unopposed as leader in 2025.
Waters will take medical leave, but plans to return to parliament“as soon as she can”, it said.
Waters said she was“really sad that illness means my time as leader has been cut short”.
The 2028 federal election looms as a complicated one in the Senate, with the surge in support for One Nation adding new pressures on both major parties and smaller players.
The statement said Waters had used the party's balance of power in the Senate to deliver“sufficient outcomes”, including environmental law reform (where the Greens secured changes to the government's legislation) and gun reform.
Waters won a Queensland seat at the 2010 election.
In 2017-18, she was caught up in the parliamentary eligibility crisis because she had been born in Canada, making her a dual citizen and thus ineligible for a seat in the federal parliament. The crisis ensnared multiple parliamentarians.
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