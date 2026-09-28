Steele Foundation Wins 2026 ABC Excellence In Construction Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors a complex SOE system design and installation at MetroWest Quads

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Foundation LLC, an award-winning foundation construction firm serving the greater Washington, D.C. area, has been honored with a 2026 Excellence in Construction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Metro Washington and ABC Virginia, which recognize the region's most innovative, high-quality construction projects. Steele Foundation was honored at the Excellence in Construction Awards Gala on September 24 for its support-of-excavation (SOE) work on the MetroWest Quads project, a multi-family development in Fairfax, Virginia.

“MetroWest Quads is the latest project Steele has proudly supported within the MetroWest community and one of the more substantial SOE efforts in our nearly 60-year portfolio,” said J. Andrew Steele, president of Steele Foundation.“I am proud of the exceptional field judgment and flexibility our team brought to the project and honored to have this work recognized with a 2026 ABC EIC Award.”

For the award-winning project, Steele designed and installed an SOE system extending more than 1,450 linear feet, with cut heights ranging from 10 to 35 feet, safely retaining approximately 33,000 square feet of earth across varying subsurface conditions. The challenging work required careful sequencing near active utilities, adjacent structures and occupied residential spaces. The system incorporated driven and drilled soldier beams, lagging, tiebacks and internal steel bracing, with up to three tiers of tiebacks installed along the perimeter for added stability.

“Successful deep foundation projects only happen as a result of collaboration with the owner and other subcontractors. This project was no exception,” said Morgan A. Eddy, vice president and partner, Steele Foundation.“In close partnership with the owner, PulteGroup, our team expertly aligned design intent with practical field considerations, demonstrating innovation and practical value engineering.”

For more on the MetroWest Quads, now renamed MetroWest Square, explore the project on Steele's website.

About Steele Foundation LLC

Founded in 1968, Steele Foundation LLC is an award-winning, regionally owned and operated design and construction foundation contractor. Steele partners with designers, developers and owners across the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region to solve deep foundation engineering challenges on complex projects, delivering cost-effective, safe solutions for sheeting, underpinning, micropiles and shoring systems. Projects include well-known federal government buildings, international airports, landmark and historic structures, hospitals, embassies and universities.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Doubleday

For Steele Foundation

443-690-1201

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