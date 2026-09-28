Organic Remedies Raises $11,255 For Speranza Animal Rescue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a leading medical marijuana organization, announced today that its month-longcampaign raised $11,255 for Speranza Animal Rescue. Throughout August, Terra Pharm dispensaries partnered with Organic Remedies to support the campaign, which raised funds through customer donations and a portion of proceeds from sales of select Organic Remedies products.

Speranza Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer-run organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected animals and helping them find loving forever homes. Located on a 17.5-acre farm in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Speranza provides care and sanctuary for animals in need, including pit bulls, other bully breeds and farm animals that otherwise may have faced slaughter or euthanasia.

“We are extremely proud of our dispensary teams, who went above and beyond to raise funds for Speranza,” said Eric Hauser, president of Organic Remedies.“Speranza's mission to help abused and neglected animals is near and dear to our hearts, and we are honored to support this amazing organization. We also sincerely thank our loyal patients for their tremendous generosity throughout our Dog Days of Summer campaign.”

Mikki Clark, events coordinator for Speranza Animal Rescue, expressed her appreciation for Organic Remedies' partnership and support.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with Organic Remedies,” Clark said.“Their efforts to raise funds for our organization have been tremendous, and we are extremely grateful for their support. These funds will help us care for the precious animals at Speranza by providing food, shelter and medical supplies for our four-legged residents. We operate entirely with the help of volunteers and donations, and contributions like this make a meaningful difference.”

Organic Remedies presented the $11,255 check to Speranza on Sept. 25 at its Enola, Pennsylvania, dispensary. The presentation marked the conclusion of the Dog Days of Summer campaign and reflects Organic Remedies' ongoing commitment to supporting organizations that make a positive impact in local communities.

Organic Remedies and Speranza Animal Rescue extend their sincere thanks to the patients, employees and dispensary teams who contributed to the fundraising effort.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies is the first and only Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. Organic Remedies is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh (Ross Township), and York, PA.

About Speranza Animal Rescue

Speranza Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, 100% volunteer-run rescue, rehabilitation center and sanctuary in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The organization is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected animals, with a focus on pit bulls, other bullying breeds and farm animals. Speranza provides these animals with a safe and loving environment, along with necessary medical care, while working to help them find their forever homes.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at