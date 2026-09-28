Gladiator Intersects 24.0M @ 2.37% Cu Including 13.1M @ 3.89% Cu From 8M At Cowley, Extending High-Grade Copper Mineralization To Surface
|Hole
|Type
|From-To (m)
| Interval
(m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Mo ppm
|Highlight
|CPG-170
|
|8.00-32.00
|24.00
|2.37
|0.07
|7.79
|125
|24.0 m high-grade copper with silver
|
|Incl.
|12.30-25.40
|13.10
|3.89
|0.13
|12.45
|146
|13.1 m very high-grade copper with silver
|CPG-159
|
|39.80-76.10
|36.30
|1.03
|0.25
|6.82
|860
|36.3 m high-grade copper with gold, silver and molybdenum
|
|Incl.
|48.00-76.10
|28.10
|1.25
|0.30
|8.23
|1,013
|28.1 m high-grade copper-gold-silver-molybdenum
|CPG-171
|
|56.39-132.00
|75.61
|0.81
|0.06
|3.97
|417
|75.6 m broad strong copper mineralization
|
|Incl.
|56.39-90.50
|34.11
|1.22
|0.10
|6.20
|405
|34.1 m high-grade copper with silver
|CPG-156
|
|57.00-81.00
|24.00
|0.69
|0.09
|5.76
|1,649
|24.0 m copper-silver with strong molybdenum
|
|Incl.
|59.00-71.00
|12.00
|1.06
|0.15
|9.20
|2,207
|12.0 m high-grade copper-silver-molybdenum
|
|And
|75.00-79.00
|4.00
|0.64
|0.07
|4.75
|2,855
|4.0 m strong copper with very high molybdenum
|CPG-162
|
|75.00-92.00
|17.00
|0.90
|0.07
|4.06
|202
|17.0 m high-grade copper mineralization
|
|Incl.
|82.00-90.10
|8.10
|1.64
|0.12
|7.04
|235
|8.1 m high-grade copper with silver
The latest Cowley results deliver a major step forward in expanding the scale, continuity and near-surface potential of the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo system. Standout holes CPG-159, CPG-170, CPG-171 and CPG-156 confirm broad, high-grade mineralization across multiple areas: CPG-170 returned 24.00 m at 2.37% Cu from just 8.00 m, including 13.10 m at 3.89% Cu, while CPG-159 delivered 36.30 m at 1.03% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 6.82 g/t Ag and 860 ppm Mo. Together, these results extend high-grade mineralization laterally, vertically and to surface, reinforcing Cowley as a substantial, multi-metal potential resource-growth opportunity.
Importantly, the drilling is expanding Cowley in several directions at once. CPG-171 demonstrates strong vertical persistence with 75.61 m at 0.81% Cu, including 34.11 m at 1.22% Cu, while CPG-156 strengthens the western side of the eastern high-grade corridor with 24.00 m at 0.69% Cu and 1,649 ppm Mo, including 12.00 m at 1.06% Cu and 2,207 ppm Mo. Supporting holes CPG-157, CPG-160 and CPG-162 further tighten geological continuity and extend mineralization through the northeastern, southeastern and eastern margins. Collectively, the results point to a larger, more connected and higher-confidence mineralised system with clear potential to add tonnes, improve grade distribution and enhance the value of near-surface resource potential.
Southern Limb Drilling
Gladiator has commenced drilling on the Southern Limb at Cowley, opening a significant new resource-growth front in an area that remains materially less defined than the Northern Limb. The first hole completed at Southern Limb (CPG-173), returned:
- 9.6m @ 0.86% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 8.52 g/t Ag & 19 ppm Mo from 2.4m,
62.0 m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 8.99 g/t Ag & 512 ppm Mo from 48.6 m, Incl.:
- 47.30 m @ 1.48% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 11.14 g/t Ag and 655 ppm Mo from 52 m, Incl.:
9.0m @ 2.14 % Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 10.86 g/t Ag & 65 ppm Mo from 52 m, Plus32.6m @ 1.70 % Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 11.96 g/t Ag & 815 ppm Mo from 78 m.
CPG-173 was continued down-dip past the Southern Limb and intersected the Northern Limb at depth, returning:
- 26.2m @ 0.58% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 4.02 g/t Ag & 317 ppm Mo from 176.80 m
Gladiator has now completed 4 holes for 1,230 metres on the Southern Limb, with assays returned for the first completed hole (CPG-173).
CPG-173 is located beside a cluster of historical drilling by a prior operator ("CP-" prefixed drillholes 1 completed by Hudbay Minerals Inc.) in the 1980s that returned significant copper mineralization over more than 100 metres of strike (Figure 1 & Figure 2) that are the basis for immediate systematic drilling planned by the Company. These historical results include.
- CP-115: 20.73 m @ 1.19% Cu from 47.85 m;
- Plus 32.62 m @ 2.46% Cu from 80.77 m,
- Incl.10.67 m @ 6.93% Cu from 85.34 m.
CP-119: 36.27 m @ 2.28% Cu from 72.24 m.CP-081: 71.44 m @ 1.10% Cu from 41.64 m,
- And 20.72 m @ 2.64% Cu from 81.69 m.
Improved Class 3 access is particularly significant, with its impact expected to be more meaningful than on the better-defined Northern Limb. Access under Class 3 conditions enables Gladiator an immediate Cowley catalyst, via systematic infill, to extend and test high-grade Southern Limb mineralization from surface and beneath shallow cover. This provides a clearer pathway to accelerating the conversion of compelling historical results and exploration potential upside into future resource growth.
1 Refer to Gladiator news releases dated April 3, April 27 and May 15, 2022 for the original disclosure of the historical drill results relating to holes prefixed "CP-". These historical results are re-reported in this release for context only, were not prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 or the JORC Code and should not be treated as NI 43-101- or JORC-compliant exploration results. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company believes that the historical drill results currently do not conform to presently accepted industry standards. Gladiator considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company uses this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING
Cowley drilling commenced on 20 April and has expanded from an initial 8,000-metre programme to more than 16,000 metres following extensions of the mineralised zone and stronger-than-expected results across the northeastern Northern Limb. The expanded grid is designed to accelerate resource definition, test extensions and unlock Cowley's near-surface, high-grade potential.
The initial priority is to:
- Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralization may be incorporated into future resource models; and
Assess near-surface high-grade mineralization for inclusion in future resource models on both the Southern and Northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximise shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above mineralisation has not previously been possible, including zones that outcrop at surface or lie beneath shallow cover of less than 10 metres.Since the resumption of drilling, Gladiator has completed 51 holes for 7,657 metres, with assay results now received for holes CPG-154 to CPG-157, CPG-159 to CPG-162, CPG-170, CPG-171 and CPG-173 contained in this release.
Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley over LiDAR hillshade. Drillholes reported in this release are highlighted in yellow, and Northern Limb holes with assays pending are shown with white collars. The section line indicates the location of Figure 2. Historical Hudbay intersections are shown in blue; refer to Gladiator news releases dated April 3, April 27 and May 15, 2022.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Section A-A1 through Cowley, viewed west, showing Gladiator drilling. New drill results reported in this release are highlighted in dark yellow, and historical Hudbay Minerals Inc. drilling is shown in blue. Refer to Figure 1 for the section location.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026-27
These results form part of Gladiator's fully funded and fully permitted 2026 drill programme, which remains focused on accelerating resource definition at Cowley and rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery.
With a planned fully funded exploration budget of greater than $40 million and > 100,000 meters of drilling planned for 2026 & 2027, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.
Plans are also underway to extend the geophysical "road map" across the broader belt and build on the successful 2025 geophysical targeting workflow of gravity surveying followed by induced polarization. Gladiator has doubled its geophysical budget following the new discovery at Cub East in 2025, where recent drilling, utilizing this geophysical targeting has returned (refer to Company news release dated May 21 & June 04, 2026):
- BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu + 0.72g/t Au + 19.43g/t Ag from 176m
- Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu+ 1.08g/t Au + 28.91g/t Ag from 190m
- Incl. 22m @ 4.24% Cu, 2.16 g/t Au, & 31.04g/t Ag from 172.1m
Combined with the generation of the Great Southern Target south of Cowley (Figure 3), this ensures that Gladiator maintains a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.
Figure 3: Plan map of Black Cub to Cowley over ground gravity, showing completed IP Lines.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
|Hole Id
|Depth
|East
|North
|RL
|Dip
|Azim
|Note
|From
|To
| Interval
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
|Remarks
|CPG-152
|150.88
|506,202
|6,715,438
|759
|-58
|8
|
|43.00
|67.00
|24.00
|0.60
|0.06
|2.46
|338
|Includes 1.1 m of Lost Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|52.00
|61.00
|9.00
|1.11
|0.09
|3.87
|586
|Includes 0.5 m of Lost Core
|CPG-153
|196.60
|506,214
|6,715,380
|756
|-68
|4
|
|57.20
|130.00
|72.80
|0.62
|0.07
|4.44
|1,018
|Previously Released
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|89.00
|118.50
|29.50
|0.99
|0.09
|7.41
|1,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|93.00
|116.40
|23.40
|1.16
|0.11
|8.81
|1,226
|
|CPG-154
|85.34
|506,115
|6,715,522
|
|-49
|12
|
|16.00
|18.00
|2.00
|0.78
|0.07
|2.20
|43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|61.00
|67.00
|6.00
|0.27
|0.01
|0.80
|89
|
|CPG-155
|156.97
|506,143
|6,715,457
|
|-60
|8
|
|37.10
|43.00
|5.90
|0.56
|0.06
|4.36
|521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|73.00
|88.80
|15.80
|0.31
|0.02
|1.08
|242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98.00
|104.00
|6.00
|0.21
|0.01
|0.20
|37
|
|CPG-156
|147.83
|506,230
|6,715,407
|
|-56
|12
|
|57.00
|81.00
|24.00
|0.69
|0.09
|5.76
|1,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|59.00
|71.00
|12.00
|1.06
|0.15
|9.20
|2,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And
|75.00
|79.00
|4.00
|0.64
|0.07
|4.75
|2,855
|
|CPG-157
|150.27
|506,234
|6,715,438
|
|-58
|7
|
|53.00
|72.00
|19.00
|0.64
|0.10
|4.07
|154
|Includes 0.4 m of Lost Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|56.40
|66.00
|9.60
|0.96
|0.14
|6.22
|212
|
|CPG-158
|195.07
|506,261
|6,715,386
|755
|-67
|11
|
|74.00
|123.00
|49.00
|1.72
|0.27
|11.44
|800
|Previously Released
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|76.00
|116.00
|40.00
|1.98
|0.31
|13.29
|920
|
|CPG-158D1
|170.69
|506,261
|6,715,386
|755
|-58
|14
|
|62.50
|83.00
|20.50
|0.87
|0.11
|7.95
|657
|Previously Released
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|62.50
|64.50
|2.00
|3.95
|0.00
|48.90
|17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And
|75.00
|83.00
|8.00
|1.06
|0.23
|7.03
|1,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89.90
|106.20
|16.30
|0.83
|0.17
|5.39
|358
|
|CPG-158D2
|181.36
|506,262
|6,715,381
|754
|-90
|190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-158D3
|301.75
|506,261
|6,715,381
|754
|-81
|172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-159
|150.88
|506,268
|6,715,424
|756
|-59
|5
|
|39.80
|76.10
|36.30
|1.03
|0.25
|6.82
|860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|48.00
|76.10
|28.10
|1.25
|0.30
|8.23
|1,013
|
|CPG-160
|181.36
|506,287
|6,715,375
|751
|-56
|10
|
|72.30
|93.00
|20.70
|0.49
|0.39
|4.11
|732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|76.00
|84.00
|8.00
|1.01
|0.97
|8.33
|669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And
|88.00
|93.00
|5.00
|0.18
|0.03
|1.57
|1,493
|
|CPG-161
|128.02
|506,281
|6,715,366
|751
|-85
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NSA
|CPG-162
|150.88
|506,297
|6,715,415
|754
|-60
|10
|
|75.00
|92.00
|17.00
|0.90
|0.07
|4.06
|202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|82.00
|90.10
|8.10
|1.64
|0.12
|7.04
|235
|
|CPG-163
|166.12
|506,293
|6,715,450
|755
|-61
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-164
|129.54
|506,266
|6,715,450
|757
|-58
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-165
|140.21
|506,237
|6,715,462
|760
|-57
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-166
|82.29
|506,242
|6,715,492
|761
|-57
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-167
|140.20
|506,208
|6,715,467
|761
|-59
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-168
|140.21
|506,178
|6,715,481
|762
|-59
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-169
|112.79
|506,182
|6,715,499
|762
|-59
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-170
|121.92
|506,149
|6,715,491
|762
|-60
|6
|
|8.00
|32.00
|24.00
|2.37
|0.07
|7.79
|125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|12.30
|25.40
|13.10
|3.89
|0.13
|12.45
|146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|60.10
|64.00
|3.90
|0.76
|0.03
|3.60
|479
|
|CPG-171
|228.60
|506,162
|6,715,382
|758
|-67
|5
|
|42.40
|46.73
|4.33
|0.29
|0.05
|2.88
|79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|56.39
|132.00
|75.61
|0.81
|0.06
|3.97
|417
|Includes 0.6 m of Lost Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|56.39
|90.50
|34.11
|1.22
|0.10
|6.20
|405
|
|CPG-172
|300.23
|506,131
|6,715,327
|756
|-64
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
|CPG-173
|373.38
|506,054
|6,715,248
|752
|-61
|7
|
|2.40
|12.00
|9.60
|0.86
|0.03
|8.52
|19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|48.60
|110.60
|62.00
|1.34
|0.10
|8.99
|512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|52.00
|99.30
|47.30
|1.48
|0.13
|11.14
|655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|52.00
|61.00
|9.00
|2.14
|0.16
|10.86
|65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plus
|78.00
|110.60
|32.60
|1.70
|0.13
|11.96
|815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|176.80
|203.00
|26.20
|0.58
|0.06
|4.02
|317
|Northern Limb
|CPG-174
|256.03
|506,048
|6,715,222
|753
|-60
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assays Pending
Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley drill holes. Note that the quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true widths. True widths of the intersected mineralised skarn system are complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units, as well as different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.
Where core loss is noted in the remarks column, part of the reported interval returned no core. That portion is assigned no value when calculating the weighted average assay result. NSA refers to No Significant Assays Returned
|Hole Id
|Depth
|East
|North
|RL
|Dip
|Azim
|Note
|From
|To
| Interval
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
|Remarks
|CP-081
|132.89
|506,094
|6,715,219
|749
|-60
|11
|
|41.64
|113.08
|71.44
|1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|53.34
|59.44
|6.10
|1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And.
|81.69
|102.41
|20.72
|2.64
|
|
|
|
|CP-112
|106.68
|506,097
|6,715,238
|751
|-63
|11
|
|41.76
|96.01
|54.25
|1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|85.34
|96.01
|10.67
|6.93
|
|
|
|
|CP-115
|121.92
|506,080
|6,715,231
|751
|-59
|11
|
|47.85
|68.58
|20.73
|1.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plus
|80.77
|113.39
|32.62
|2.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|80.77
|103.94
|23.17
|3.19
|
|
|
|
|CP-116
|96.93
|506,113
|6,715,242
|751
|-60
|11
|
|75.29
|96.93
|21.64
|1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|75.29
|84.43
|9.14
|1.93
|
|
|
|
|CP-119
|112.47
|506,068
|6,715,246
|752
|-60
|11
|
|72.24
|108.51
|36.27
|2.28
|
|
|
|
|CP-120
|114.30
|506,077
|6,715,213
|749
|-58
|11
|
|72.12
|105.46
|33.34
|1.59
|
|
|
|Includes 5.2 Ft of Unsampled Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|82.60
|105.46
|22.86
|2.05
|
|
|
|No Samples 306.2-313.3, 330-340 Ft
|CP-122
|117.96
|506,054
|6,715,249
|752
|-60
|11
|
|56.91
|113.08
|56.17
|1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Incl.
|58.52
|82.91
|24.39
|1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|And
|92.05
|109.12
|17.07
|2.25
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Selective Historic Hudbay drilling results, Note holes were sampled only for copper by unknown method.
Where core loss is noted in the remarks column, part of the reported interval returned no core. That portion is assigned no value when calculating the weighted average assay result. NSA refers to No Significant Assays Returned
THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT
The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high-grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.
Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.
Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897, with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982, when production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tonnes of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
- Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt. Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Greater than 50,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focused initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralised systems. Later in the year, focus will revert to the known mineralised areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends. Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling. The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits. Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1). Key Institutional Investors - BlackRock, Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.
QA / QC
Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralised systems. Holes are directionally surveyed utilising a north-seeking gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.
Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralised skarn system are complex, making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralisation.
Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQDs and taking core photographs.
Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval. The drill core is then cut in half utilising a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are sent for analysis and the remaining half core is retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the laboratory.
Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse-based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2 mm before pulverising to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples in a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to its Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.
Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish), with over-limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (four-acid digestion with ICP finish.). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30 g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilise the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may use it to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.
As part of this process, Gladiator captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilise the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling may be required to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future, including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralisation. This may be required where Gladiator is unable to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location, re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or confirm that the QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and informing future drilling and exploration campaigns.
References:
Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(#InfoTab )
Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). ( )
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to historical estimates and exploration results is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project, is based on, and fairly represents, information either compiled or reviewed by Mr. Kell Nielsen who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Nielsen is the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (CP) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Nielsen consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Hudbay Drilling Disclaimer
The Hudbay CP-series intersections set out below are historical results that were previously disclosed and are re-reported in this release for geological context only. These historical results were not prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 or the JORC Code and should not be relied upon as NI 43-101- or JORC-compliant exploration results. Gladiator has not completed sufficient work to independently verify the historical drilling, sampling, analytical methods, quality assurance/quality control procedures or true widths, and the results should be considered indicative until validated by the Company's current drilling program.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Jason Bontempo"
Jason Bontempo
Director and CEO
For further information please contact:
...
+1 778 726 3356
This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Gladiator Metals Corp. (ARBN 693 952 895)
JORC Table 1.
The following Tables are provided for the reporting of Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section applies to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
Hole Prefixes (ACG, BCG, LCG, VLG & CPG)
|Drilling techniques
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Drill sample recovery
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Logging
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Location of data points
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sample security
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Audits or reviews
|
| Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
No independent audit of the data has been completed, though the data has been reviewed by internal consultants, this is planned to be completed as part of the resource estimation. Data is constantly validated and reviewed by the Company, with data stored in a secure safe process that has its own internal checks and validation processes
Historic Data Prior to 2023 (Pre-Gladiator):
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
The drone magnetic, IP and gravity datasets are considered to be of industry-standard quality and have been interpreted in conjunction with geological mapping, surface geochemistry and drilling to delineate and prioritise targets. They are used qualitatively to inform drill-hole siting and to support the interpretation of mineralised systems but are not used quantitatively in the calculation of the reported drill-hole intersections, nor do they form the sole basis of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates. In the opinion of the Competent Person, the geophysical results are meaningful in understanding the exploration context but are not, on their own, determinative of grade or thickness.
|Further work
|
|
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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.
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