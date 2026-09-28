P. Albert Construction Earns First Sand Dollar Award For 'Cellar In The Sky'

Backlit Cristallo wine bar in P. Albert Construction's“Cellar in the Sky” luxury penthouse renovation.

P. Albert Construction received its first Sand Dollar Award in 2026 for“Cellar in the Sky,” recognized in the Best Single Feature $50,001–$100,000 category.

Luxury residential contractor recognized in Best Single Feature $50,001–$100,000 category

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P. Albert Construction has earned its first Sand Dollar Award, receiving the 2026 Best Single Feature $50,001–$100,000 award for“Cellar in the Sky,” a custom wine bar created as part of a luxury Gulf Coast penthouse renovation.

The custom backlit Cristallo wine bar was designed to serve as both a functional entertaining space and a sculptural focal point within the home. Positioned to complement the penthouse's open-concept layout and expansive waterfront views, the feature creates a natural connection between the living, dining, and entertainment areas.

Cristallo stone was selected for its natural translucency, allowing integrated backlighting to illuminate its distinctive veining and create a warm ambiance throughout the space. Bespoke millwork, concealed storage, and custom display shelving provide everyday functionality while maintaining the penthouse's clean, contemporary aesthetic.

Beyond its visual impact, the wine bar was designed to enhance the penthouse's livability by creating a dedicated destination for entertaining while maximizing storage and organization. The finished feature brings together luxury materials, precision craftsmanship, and purposeful planning in a design tailored specifically to the residence.

“Earning our first Sand Dollar Award is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Phil Albert, co-owner of P. Albert Construction.“This project reflects the level of detail and craftsmanship we strive to bring to every home. From the illuminated Cristallo stone to the custom millwork and cabinetry, every element had to work together beautifully and functionally. It means a great deal to see that work recognized by our industry.”

Presented by the Collier Building Industry Association's Sales and Marketing Council, the Sand Dollar Awards recognize outstanding achievement in residential design, construction, remodeling, and marketing across Southwest Florida.

The recognition comes as P. Albert Construction approaches its third anniversary in January 2027. Since launching in 2024, the company has grown into a seven-person team focused on luxury residential renovations and has completed more than 40 projects, with its work coming almost entirely through referrals.

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About P. Albert Construction

P. Albert Construction is a Southwest Florida-based general contractor specializing in luxury residential renovations throughout the region, with particular expertise in high-end condominium renovations. The company provides construction and project management, design coordination, and custom cabinetry, delivering highly customized residences with an emphasis on craftsmanship, communication, and attention to detail. To learn more, visit palbertconstruction and follow @palbertconstruction on Instagram.

Paige I. Ferland

Fifth & Cor

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P. Albert Construction Earns First Sand Dollar Award for 'Cellar in the Sky' News Provided By Fifth & Cor September 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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