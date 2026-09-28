Ogon Deepens Insurancenow Product Investment Ahead Of Guidewire Connections

Skyway - Ogon's policyholder portal integrated with InsuranceNow

Ogon will host the InsuranceNow Collaboration Room, moderate a breakout panel, showcase its policyholder portal, and celebrate customers in Las Vegas.

- Ankur JaiswalSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ogon Consulting, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner specializing in Guidewire InsuranceNow, today announced its return to Guidewire Connections 2026 as a Gold Plus sponsor, alongside continued expansion of the digital engagement products it builds for InsuranceNow carriers. Connections 2026 takes place October 26–29 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.Ogon's digital engagement suite - Skyway, Jetstream, and Command Center - is built to help insurers extend the capabilities of Guidewire InsuranceNow into the experiences their policyholders and agents touch every day. Skyway and Jetstream are now live or in implementation with seven carriers. Each product is purpose-built for InsuranceNow and powered by the robust Guidewire API framework."Guidewire InsuranceNow does a great deal for carriers and our job is to help them realize more of it," said Ankur Jaiswal, Co-Founder of Ogon Consulting. "That is where our product investment goes - building solutions that sit naturally alongside InsuranceNow and extend what carriers can offer their policyholders and agents."Enabling carriers to run InsuranceNow independently is a defining focus of Ogon's practice and the subject of the company's breakout session at Connections. "From Implementation to Independence: How to Become Self-Led on InsuranceNow and Drive Innovation" will feature a panel of InsuranceNow customers sharing firsthand accounts of their transitions to a self-led model. The session is designed to give attendees a candid, practical look at the varied paths carriers take to self-sufficiency and what it takes to sustain innovation once they get there.Connections remains the largest annual gathering of the InsuranceNow community and the one week each year when customers, partners, and the Guidewire team are in the same place. As sponsor of the InsuranceNow Collaboration Room, Ogon provides customers a dedicated space to meet peers, work through shared challenges, and engage directly with experts from both Ogon and Guidewire. The company will also host its annual celebration for InsuranceNow customers, a tradition that has become one of the community's regular fixtures."There is no other week in the year when this much InsuranceNow expertise sits in one room," Jaiswal added. "We bring carriers together with the Guidewire teams who build the platform, and we lead the conversations that follow - working through the most complex challenges our customers face and learning firsthand how their businesses are evolving. That work shapes how we serve them the other fifty-one weeks of the year."About Ogon ConsultingOgon Consulting is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner specializing in Guidewire InsuranceNow. Ogon supports 21 InsuranceNow customers with implementation, configuration, production support, upgrades and updates, and data migration, along with a digital engagement suite - Skyway, Jetstream, and Command Center - built to extend the InsuranceNow platform. Ogon is a Gold Plus sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2026.Media ContactSteve TimperleyDirector of Strategy, Ogon Consulting...952-412-6748

Steve Timperley

Ogon Consulting

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Ogon Deepens InsuranceNow Product Investment Ahead of Guidewire Connections News Provided By Ogon Consulting September 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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