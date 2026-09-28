LIVEKILL TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'WE ARE YOU' ON OCTOBER 2

LiveKill 2026 lineup

Heavy Metal Band Returns With New Music Ahead of "The Metal Saint Tour 2026"

FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida heavy metal band LiveKill is set to release their new single, "We Are You," on October 2, 2026."We Are You" was inspired by "The Russian Sleep Experiment," a horror story about test subjects kept awake with an experimental gas. Guitarist and producer John Snell saw more in it than horror."After reading the short story 'The Russian Sleep Experiment,' I immediately knew it would be a major influence on the writing behind this song," said Snell. "Although the original story is based on the idea of breathing in a gas designed to keep people awake to see how they respond to prolonged sleep deprivation, I see it as a metaphor for life. We begin as one state of mind, and through the experiences and struggles of life, we are gradually changed into who we are today. Even though we are still the same person, in many ways, we are not.""That's what makes the climax of the story, 'We are you,' such a revealing statement," Snell continued. "To me, it represents the realization that the journey we experience throughout life ultimately shapes who we become."The single's cover art was created by vocalist James Hawkins, who took his cue from the same story."John had such a great idea for this song," said Hawkins. "When I watched the video about The Russian Sleep Experiment, I immediately started getting a lot of ideas. When I began sketching and developing the concept, I wanted to create a medieval oil-painting feel - people trapped inside a dark, old castle, completely deprived of life, looking upward for answers. I really love how the artwork came together and how it captures the essence and atmosphere of the song.""We Are You" continues LiveKill's push to take Florida's heavy metal legacy into modern territory, pairing crushing riffs with the bold arrangement and production the band has become known for.The single arrives just before LiveKill heads out as direct support on "The Metal Saint Tour 2026" with co-headliners Armored Saint and Metal Church. The run covers 16 dates across North America from November 2 through November 21. Tickets are on sale now."We Are You" will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 2.Find/Follow LiveKill Online:Website:Apple Music:Bandcamp:Facebook:Instagram:Spotify:TikTok: @livekillofficialX (formerly Twitter):YouTube: @LiveKillOfficial/featuredAbout LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy heavy metal band hailing from Florida. Determined to stand out as part of the state's legendary metal legacy, the group blends a bold approach to arrangement and production with a killer live show. Their mission is not just to keep the flame of Florida metal burning but to evolve it into something more: an experience that connects with audiences on stage, in the studio, and beyond.

Richard John-Paul

Legato Marketing

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LIVEKILL TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'WE ARE YOU' ON OCTOBER 2 News Provided By Legato Marketing September 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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