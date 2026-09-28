Mariposa Technologies Launches Mari, An AI Care Partner For Families And Home Care Agencies

Mari helps families navigate the aging journey while helping home care agencies strengthen client relationships and streamline care operations.

- Jim Lightsey, Founder & CEO of Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mariposa Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of Mari, a purpose-built AI Care Partner designed to close one of the most persistent gaps in home care: the space between a family first noticing changes in an aging parent and the moment they reach out for professional help.

That gap is where families spend months, sometimes years, quietly worrying - noticing a missed pill bottle, a forgotten appointment, a parent who suddenly seems less like themselves - without a clear sense of what to do next or when to act. On the agency side, agencies often enter the journey only after a family has already spent months navigating these questions on its own, with limited visibility into what came before. Mari is designed to help connect that journey by giving families support earlier and helping agencies better understand and engage clients when professional care becomes part of the picture.

For families, Mari acts as a calm, empathetic AI Care Partner, helping adult children understand what they're noticing as a loved one ages and identify grounded next steps. No pressure. No judgment. Mari is designed to support families throughout the aging journey, before, during, and after professional care begins.

For home care agencies, Mari works alongside agency teams to help create a more connected, consistent client experience - beginning before care starts and continuing throughout the care relationship. Mari launches with pre-care planning and intake, with advanced integrations, scheduling and more coming soon.

"Families and agencies have never really had a good way to be on the same page," said Jim Lightsey, Founder and CEO of Mariposa Technologies, Inc. "For a family, Mari is an AI Care Partner for the questions that come up before and during active care. For an agency, she's a teammate that helps them understand and support families throughout the care journey. That's the vision behind everything we're building at Mariposa: helping families and agencies care better together."

Mari's launch builds on a period of rapid growth for Mariposa. The number of agency locations using the Mariposa platform grew 122% since January 2026, as agencies increasingly look beyond core operational software for solutions that strengthen family engagement, improve caregiver experience, and prepare them for the future of care.

Mari is currently available to home care agencies and their clients through both Mariposa Reach and Mariposa Complete. Mari capabilities at launch include pre-care planning and intake functionality that help agencies engage and better understand current and prospective clients and families.

Built on a modern, open architecture, Mari is designed to evolve alongside the Mariposa platform, with future capabilities planned as the industry and technology continue to advance. Mari represents the next step in the Mariposa vision for connected care: supporting families wherever they are in the aging journey and helping families, caregivers and home care agencies care better together.

Jim Lightsey

Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

+1 415-806-3121

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Mariposa Technologies Launches Mari, an AI Care Partner for Families and Home Care Agencies News Provided By Mariposa Technologies, Inc. September 28, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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