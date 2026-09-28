Chicago Style Media Named Marketing Agency Of The Year In Lake Barrington

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Lake Barrington-based agency earns national recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute for its results-driven marketing services.

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago Style Media, a full-service marketing agency serving businesses across the Chicagoland area, has been named Marketing Agency of the Year for Lake Barrington by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition highlights the agency's track record of helping small and mid-sized businesses grow through data-driven, locally focused marketing strategies.

Founded on the philosophy "We Run Your Marketing. You Run Your Business," Chicago Style Media provides an end-to-end suite of services designed to take marketing off business owners' plates entirely. The agency's offerings include local SEO, website design, Google Ads and Local Services Ads management, Meta advertising, streaming TV advertising, social media management, AI search visibility, and lead follow-up systems - giving clients a single partner for every stage of their marketing funnel.

Chicago Style Media works with businesses throughout Lake Barrington and the broader Chicagoland region, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties, serving more than 30 municipalities. The veteran-owned and operated agency has built its reputation on measurable results and responsive service, holding a 4.9-star rating based on overall reviews from clients.

"This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day," said Patrick McDonald, founder of Chicago Style Media. "Our goal has always been simple: let business owners focus on running their business while we handle the marketing that drives their growth."

The Marketing Agency of the Year distinction adds to Chicago Style Media's growing reputation as a go-to marketing partner in the Lake Barrington area, recognizing the agency's commitment to combining modern digital strategy with hands-on client service.

About Chicago Style Media

Chicago Style Media is a veteran-owned, full-service marketing agency based in Lake Barrington, Illinois, serving businesses throughout the Chicagoland area. The agency offers local SEO, website design, paid advertising, social media management, AI search visibility, and lead follow-up systems, allowing business owners to focus on operations while Chicago Style Media manages their marketing.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Patrick McDonald

Chicago Style Media

+1 (312) 415-4881

email us here

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Chicago Style Media Named Marketing Agency of the Year in Lake Barrington News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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