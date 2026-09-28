LIT Wellness Solutions Earns Exceptional Care Award In West Chester Township

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) West Chester Township nutrition practice recognized for non-diet counseling, mindful eating, and whole-person wellness support.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIT Wellness Solutions has earned the Exceptional Care Award West Chester Township from the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting strong public review performance for the West Chester Township nutrition and wellness practice founded by Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe, RDN, LD, CIMHP.

Based in West Chester, Ohio, LIT Wellness Solutions helps individuals and organizations build sustainable health habits without strict diets or shame-based restriction. The practice centers on personalized nutrition counseling, behavior-based coaching, and ongoing support designed to fit real life-whether clients are navigating emotional eating, seeking structure without restriction, or working toward clearer, lasting wellness goals.

Services include insurance-covered nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian nutritionist, integrated nutrition therapy grounded in lifestyle medicine, mindful and attuned eating support, and workplace wellness programs for companies seeking healthier teams and stronger engagement. The practice also offers specialized guidance for transportation and fleet wellness, sports performance nutrition, and corporate health culture development.

LIT Wellness Solutions emphasizes meeting people where they are: building simple plans clients can follow, addressing mindset and daily habits alongside food choices, and supporting consistency with accountability rather than short-term diet cycles. Clients can work one-on-one from home or in office, with telehealth options available.

Recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute is based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data. LIT Wellness Solutions holds a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews, underscoring consistent client feedback for the West Chester Township practice.

About LIT Wellness Solutions

LIT Wellness Solutions is a West Chester Township, Ohio nutrition and wellness practice founded by Tanya Fasnacht Jolliffe, RDN, LD, CIMHP, a registered dietitian nutritionist, licensed dietitian, and Certified Integrative Mental Health Professional. The practice provides non-diet nutrition counseling, integrated nutrition therapy, mindful eating support, and workplace wellness solutions for individuals and organizations. More information is available at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Tanya Jolliffe

LIT Wellness Solutions

+1 513-659-3017

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LIT Wellness Solutions Earns Exceptional Care Award in West Chester Township News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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