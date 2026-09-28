Bankaool Highlights Opportunities In Mexico At Singapore Forum, Offers To Connect Businesses Across Both Markets

Edwin Gomez, Bankaool

During the LATAM Conference by the Singapore Business Federation, the Mexican bank highlighted opportunities its role in supporting companies entering Mexico.

- Samuel Chaves

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bankaool outlined its perspective on investment opportunities in Mexico during the LATAM Forum in Singapore, an event bringing together business leaders, government representatives and business chambers from Mexico and Singapore. The bank said it aims to serve as a financial link between the two countries, helping companies explore opportunities and establish operations in Mexico.

Bankaool described Mexico's investment climate as stable, while recognizing that growth varies across sectors. In the bank's view, Plan México and the relocation of supply chains are creating opportunities for long-term investment in areas including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy and electromobility.

The bank placed particular emphasis on digital services. Bankaool is the financial component of a broader business model, the first SuperApp being developed in Mexico that seeks to integrate financial products with everyday services. Its investors' previous experience with a Singapore-based superapp helped inform that approach, illustrating the potential for business ideas and expertise to move between the two markets.

A delegation from Bankaool, lead by Samuel Chaves, vicepresident at Bankaool and member of the Singapore – Mexico Chamber of Commerce, stated that Singaporean companies considering Mexico, have the chance to assess opportunities now, particularly in sectors where projects require sustained investment and long-term planning.

“There is a unique opportunity to build partnerships that bring capital, experience and technological capabilities to Mexico's economy” Chaves affirmed at the business meeting.

About Bankaool

Bankaool is a Mexican bank that develops proprietary technology designed to empower its users. The bank remains true to its identity as an institution made in Mexico, proud of its roots in Chihuahua and now expanding nationwide. As it grows, Bankaool continues to position itself as a proudly Mexican bank committed to meeting the needs of communities across the country. Since its acquisition by OMNi in 2023 and under the leadership of Moisés Chaves, Bankaool has established national and international partnerships such as Tapi, Cicada, El Águila, and Fuerza Regia. With regulatory support and a strong portfolio of financial products and services, Bankaool plans to expand its presence to more states across Mexico.

PR

Bankaool

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bankaool highlights opportunities in Mexico at Singapore forum, offers to connect businesses across both markets News Provided By OMNi Group September 28, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.