International Food Waste Day - Upcycled Food Global Research Symposium

UFF Upcycled Food Research Global Virtual Symposium III September 29 to 30

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Day Virtual Conference

- Amanda Oenbring, UFA CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) drives progress to stop global food loss and waste as an organization representing worldwide food leaders and businesses working across all parts of the supply chain. September 29 is a key moment for public awareness as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) marks the seventh International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW).

In June 2025, as part of Upcycled Food Month the Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF), UFA's 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launched the world's first Global Scientific Research Community convening two Virtual Symposiums in 2025 with 40 students and academic researchers from 12 countries presenting 18 hours of the latest quantitative and qualitative upcycled food research findings.

September 29-30, 2026 kicks off UFF's next Global Symposium III with the latest worldwide upcycled food scientific research being shared by 18 speakers, scholars and students from Canada, Japan, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Turkey and the US, with a special spotlight panel co-hosted with Where Food Comes From, the owner and administrator of Upcycled Certification.

“Now more than ever, upcycled food innovation provides key ways companies are cutting costs, stopping wasted food and reaching climate goals, while inviting consumers to play a meaningful role with everyday purchases," said Amanda Oenbring, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association.“Gathering global scholars and emerging leaders to share cutting edge research on scientific advancements and consumer insights illuminates where there are gaps to focus future research and celebrates progress in the upcycled food movement.”

International companies of all sizes are growing upcycled food globally since UFA began in 2019. UFA members continue to chart a collaborative course for circular food systems. To learn more about Upcycled Food Association and Upcycled Food Foundation, register for the Symposium and explore resources, visit upcycledfood.

About the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) and Upcycled Food Foundation (UFF): UFA is a 501(c)(6) global membership-based trade association accelerating the upcycled food economy and unleashing innovation to stop wasted food. By promoting industry collaboration, research, and education, UFA and 501(c)(3) UFF support worldwide leaders building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. Learn more at upcycledfood.

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Amanda Oenbring

Upcycled Food Association

+1 720-675-7674

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International Food Waste Day - Upcycled Food Global Research Symposium News Provided By Upcycled Food Association September 28, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management



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