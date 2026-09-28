Good Science Is Not Enough: K4-MST To Explore At US Biotech Day, What Makes A Biotech Company Investable

Finance Strategy: Good Science Is Not Enough.

An expert panel will examine why promising science is not enough and what biotech companies must prove to become financeable.

- Howard Lubert, President, K4-MST

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keiretsu Forum-MST will host a panel discussion at U.S. BioTech Day 2026, taking place November 16–17, 2026, at the Valley Forge Casino Resort & Convention Center in Pennsylvania.

The discussion,“Finance Strategy: Good Science Is Not Enough. Early-Stage Biotech Companies Must Be Investable At All Milestones,” will take place on Monday, November 16, from 9:00–9:45 a.m. The focus will be on the gap between promising scientific assets and financeable biotech companies, with particular attention to leadership, governance, capital strategy, milestone planning, and investor readiness.

“Scientific differentiation may open the door with investors, but it does not close the round,” said Howard Lubert, President of Keiretsu Forum-MST, who will moderate the panel.“Early-stage biotech companies need to show investors that they can convert scientific promise into measurable value. That means having the right leadership, execution strategy and discipline in place before they raise capital.”

The panel is designed for founders, investors, and life sciences leaders who are navigating today's landscape and trying to understand what makes an early-stage biotech company investable.

Topics will include what investors examine beyond the pitch deck, how leadership and governance affect investor confidence, how to define a financeable value-inflection point, and why follow-on capital should not be treated as guaranteed. The session will also look at when licensing, strategic partnerships, or asset sales may be more realistic paths than building a fully integrated company.

For founders, the discussion will offer a practical understanding of what must be proven before opening a financing round. For investors, it will provide a framework for evaluating technical, regulatory, commercial, and execution risk.

Panelists include:

Christian Haller, CEO of CorIT Medical and a serial entrepreneur, will bring the perspective of a life sciences founder and company builder with direct experience navigating early-stage commercialization, investor engagement and venture development.

Benjamin R. Cowen, PhD, MBA, CEO of TicTwo Therapeutics, brings 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience spanning business development, strategic planning, R&D portfolio management, marketing and sales across large pharma and small biotech companies. TicTwo Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotech company developing TYK2 inhibitors for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Cowen previously led ImmunoMet Therapeutics from a preclinical-stage R&D organization into a clinical-stage biotech company, raising approximately $30 million and advancing a first-in-class lead molecule through Phase 1 studies and into Phase 2a.

Krystle Karoscik, PhD, CEO and Board Director of INNOVOTEX Inc., brings nearly two decades of experience translating breakthrough science into commercially viable and financeable assets. Her background spans translational research, clinical development, venture creation and portfolio strategy across therapeutics, pediatric innovation and platform technologies.

Maureen L. Mulvihill, PhD, President and CEO of Actuated Medical, is a recognized medical technology entrepreneur and the 2020 Life Sciences Pennsylvania CEO of the Year. She has more than 20 years of experience in building, funding and commercializing medical technologies. Under her leadership, Actuated Medical has secured more than $50 million in non-dilutive funding, built a portfolio of 43 patents, achieved nine FDA 510(k) clearances and received two Tibbetts Awards for SBIR commercialization excellence. She is also a recognized leader in the MedTech industry as she holds BOD seats on AdvaMEd, AdvaMed Accel and Life Sciences Pennsylvania.

Registration for U.S. BioTech Day 2026 is available at:

About Keiretsu Forum-MST

Keiretsu Forum-MST is an investor-led community focused on curated deal flow, structured diligence, and disciplined early-stage investing. Members have invested $172M+ in 300+ companies over the past 16 years. As part of the global Keiretsu Forum network, it connects accredited investors with rigorously screened companies and supports active investor participation throughout the investment lifecycle.

Cynthia D Sutera

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Good Science Is Not Enough: K4-MST To Explore At US BioTech Day, What Makes a Biotech Company Investable News Provided By AMS Communications September 28, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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