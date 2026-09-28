Route 66 Solar Named Solar Installer Of The Year Champaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Champaign solar installer recognized for a 4.8-star rating across 83 reviews.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Route 66 Solar has been named Solar Installer of the Year Champaign by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating across 83 reviews. The Champaign solar installation company received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Route 66 Solar is a local, family-owned solar photovoltaic installation company serving Champaign and communities across Illinois, including Springfield, Peoria, Edwardsville, and Bloomington. All jobs are installed by in-house IBEW crews - the company never subcontracts the work. Homeowners can start with $0-down financing and help qualifying for the federal Investment Tax Credit, Illinois solar rebates, and net metering. After installation, Route 66 Solar sets up 24/7 system monitoring and assists with rebate filings.

Each system begins with a home energy audit so engineers can size the array for the home's energy use, roof tilt, panel azimuth, and nearby shading. With thousands of residential installs completed, the company emphasizes a no-pressure educational sales approach and warranties that support long-term performance.

For more information, visit route66solar or call (217) 652-6533.

Media Contact

Scott Courtney

Route 66 Solar

(217) 652-6533

...

About Route 66 Solar

Route 66 Solar is a local, family-owned solar installation company based in Illinois, with a Champaign location at 1807 S Neil Street. The company installs residential and commercial solar systems with in-house crews, $0-down financing options, and ongoing system monitoring.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Scott Courtney

Route 66 Solar

+1 (217) 652-6533

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Route 66 Solar Named Solar Installer of the Year Champaign News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 11:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.