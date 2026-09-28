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Netflix hosts exclusive event to celebrate the launch of new film, Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) In anticipation of the launch of new comedy film, Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke, Netflix hosted an exclusive red carpet event at The Venue, Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh on Sunday 27th September.
As excitement builds ahead of the film’s launch, the evening began with a red carpet attended by the film’s ensemble cast, including Rashed Al Shamrani, Abdulraheem Alsharbaji, Ghada AlMulla, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi, and Ida AlKusay.
Joining the cast were members of the creative team behind the film, including Ahmed Al Gendy, Badr Alassaf, Aymen Jamal, Muhammad Alawi, Faisal Baltyuor and Princess Manal Bint Talal Bin Mansour.
Inspired by the film’s themes of wealth, status and keeping up appearances, the exclusive event brought together regional and local media, influencers, content creators and partners, immersing guests in the extravagant world of the AlThahabis. Having lost their fortune overnight but refusing to let anyone know, the family will go to extraordinary lengths to maintain their lavish lifestyle and, most importantly, their reputation.
Mark your calendars for 1 October, when Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke premieres exclusively on Netflix.
As excitement builds ahead of the film’s launch, the evening began with a red carpet attended by the film’s ensemble cast, including Rashed Al Shamrani, Abdulraheem Alsharbaji, Ghada AlMulla, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi, and Ida AlKusay.
Joining the cast were members of the creative team behind the film, including Ahmed Al Gendy, Badr Alassaf, Aymen Jamal, Muhammad Alawi, Faisal Baltyuor and Princess Manal Bint Talal Bin Mansour.
Inspired by the film’s themes of wealth, status and keeping up appearances, the exclusive event brought together regional and local media, influencers, content creators and partners, immersing guests in the extravagant world of the AlThahabis. Having lost their fortune overnight but refusing to let anyone know, the family will go to extraordinary lengths to maintain their lavish lifestyle and, most importantly, their reputation.
Mark your calendars for 1 October, when Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke premieres exclusively on Netflix.
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