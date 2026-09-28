Hamdan Foundation Showcases Best Practices In Hamdan EFQM Model To Advance Excellence In Educational Institutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, September, 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organised the“Best Practices Forum in the Hamdan EFQM Model” at Etihad Museum in Dubai, bringing together representatives from EFQM, education leaders and practitioners to share practical experiences in institutional excellence and discuss ways to strengthen performance and embed a culture of continuous improvement across educational institutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum aimed to strengthen the practical application of the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model by providing a platform for institutions and practitioners to exchange expertise and share real-world experiences in applying institutional excellence principles. Discussions focused on how institutions can translate assessment into clear priorities, stronger practices and improved outcomes.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Institutional excellence in education is not defined by the outcome of a single assessment, but by an institution's ability to transform assessment into organisational knowledge, actionable decisions and continuous improvement. The Hamdan EFQM Model provides educational institutions with a systematic framework for understanding performance, identifying priorities and linking ambitions with actions and outcomes, helping them build a clearer and more sustainable development pathway.”

He added:“Best practices in educational quality gain their real value when they move beyond being successful experiences within a single institution and become knowledge that can be understood, adapted and applied by others. The importance of this forum lies in bringing practitioners together around real experiences and examining the elements behind their success, strengthening institutional learning and making continuous improvement part of the everyday culture of schools and educational institutions.”

The forum also featured a presentation highlighting the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model and its role in supporting excellence across educational institutions. Hani Shaqlusi, Head of Service Delivery, Middle East, EFQM, addressed the role of excellence models in advancing institutional performance.

A panel discussion titled“Distinguished Experiences and Practices in Implementing the Hamdan EFQM Educational Model” was moderated by Dr. Rashid Muslim Al-Riyami. Participants shared experiences from educational institutions and discussed practical approaches to applying the model, providing an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore how successful practices can contribute to improved institutional and educational performance.

The panel featured Fahad Mousa Hassan from Qatar Science and Technology School; Salama Khalfan Obaid Al Mazrouei from Qatr Al Nada School for Basic and Secondary Education; and Jamila Ahmed Jamei Al Hindasi, Director of Zayed Educational Complex – Dibba Al Fujairah.

The Foundation also honoured the forum's guests and participating speakers in recognition of their contributions to the discussions and exchange of knowledge and expertise. The event concluded with an open question-and-answer session, allowing attendees to engage with the speakers and discuss practical aspects of institutional excellence and continuous improvement.

The Hamdan EFQM Educational Model was developed through a partnership between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and EFQM to address the specific needs of the education sector. It provides institutions with a structured framework for assessing performance, identifying priorities and embedding continuous improvement, supporting more sustainable educational outcomes.