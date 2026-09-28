'India 1000 Times Safer': Bengaluru CEO Foils Luggage Theft Attempt On First Night In London

Bengaluru-based deeptech startup Ethereal Machines co-founder and CEO Kaushik Mudda has shared an account of an alleged luggage theft attempt in London, claiming he was targeted on his very first night in the UK capital. Mudda recounted the incident in a post on X, saying he had barely begun his London trip when two men allegedly attempted to steal his luggage from the boot of a cab.

According to Mudda, the incident took place after he left Euston on his first night in London. He said he placed his bags in the boot of a cab before getting inside.

Moments later, a man reportedly approached him and claimed that the cab had a punctured tyre. Mudda said he stepped out to check the problem, only to spot another man attempting to remove his bag from the boot.

First night in London - got out of Euston, put my bags in cab's boot. Sat down, a guy appears claiming the tyre was punctured out & saw another guy whose hand was inside the boot to steal my bag him down, I grabbed my bag and they ran is 1000 times safer.

- Kaushik Mudda (@MuddaKaushik) September 27, 2026

Mudda said he confronted the man, pushed him down and managed to retrieve his luggage. The alleged thieves then fled the scene.

Mudda compared safety in London with India, saying that India is 1000 times safer than London.

Social media users react

Mudda's post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with some sharing similar experiences and others expressing relief that he escaped the alleged theft unharmed.

One user commented, "Had a similar experience outside London Euston station."

Another user noted, "Thank god! You are safe."