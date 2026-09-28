Global Stocks Face Pressure As Oil Rises And Bond Yields Climb

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LONDON, UK, September 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Brent crude futures rose more than 2% to around $106.49 a barrel, bringing the commodity's September gains close to 18%. US West Texas Intermediate crude also climbed, trading around $93.84 a barrel.

The latest move came after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said discussions would continue, but uncertainty surrounding the conflict has kept energy markets on edge.

The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for global energy shipments, meaning prolonged disruption could have consequences well beyond the Middle East.

Asian Markets Move Lower

Higher oil prices weighed on several Asian markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell around 0.6%, while South Korea's stock market declined 2.4%. Chinese blue chip stocks dropped 1.4%, taking their monthly decline above 5%.

Japan's Nikkei was relatively stable after earlier gains.

In China, technology stocks were particularly weak as investors also assessed continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology and AI infrastructure.

Bond Yields Add Another Layer of Pressure

Oil was not the only factor affecting markets.

The yield on the US 30 year Treasury rose to approximately 5.52%, close to its highest level since 2004. The yield has climbed about 27 basis points during September.

The two year Treasury yield has also risen significantly as traders increase expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate increases.

Higher yields can affect equity valuations because they increase borrowing costs for companies while also changing the return investors can obtain from government bonds.

Technology companies with large capital requirements are particularly sensitive to higher financing costs, especially as businesses continue spending heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Economic Data Takes Center Stage

Markets are entering a particularly busy week for economic data.

Investors are awaiting US inflation figures, GDP data, manufacturing indicators and the September employment report. The data could influence expectations surrounding future Federal Reserve policy.

The current market pricing has increased expectations of another US rate hike in October, while strong recent economic data has simultaneously supported expectations for continued corporate earnings growth.

That creates a complicated backdrop for equities. Strong economic activity can support corporate earnings, but if growth also keeps inflation elevated, central banks may have less room to ease monetary policy.

Energy Costs Become a Global Market Variable

The latest market moves demonstrate how developments in the energy market can quickly spread across asset classes.

Higher crude prices can increase transportation and production costs, while sustained energy inflation can influence consumer prices and corporate margins. At the same time, higher inflation expectations can push bond yields upward and affect monetary policy expectations.

For global stock markets, the coming days will therefore be shaped by several interconnected factors: developments around the Strait of Hormuz, crude prices, government bond yields and the incoming US economic data.

With September nearing its end, investors are entering the final trading days of the month with energy markets and monetary policy increasingly influencing the direction of global assets.