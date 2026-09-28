91Appliance Launches Doorstep Appliance Repair Services In Noida And Delhi NCR

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- 91Appliance has launched a doorstep appliance service platform for households in approved areas of Noida and Delhi NCR. Customers can use its website or WhatsApp to request help with common appliance problems and arrange a visit where the relevant service is available.

The launch brings several household services together under one booking platform: AC repair, refrigerator repair, washing machine repair and RO water purifier repair. Customers can also request AC installation or uninstallation for supported requirements. Dedicated service and location pages help them find the appropriate option for their appliance and area.

A malfunctioning appliance can disrupt an entire household routine. An AC that stops cooling, a refrigerator with uneven temperatures, a washing machine that will not drain or an RO purifier with poor water flow may all need attention at home. 91Appliance makes the first step straightforward: customers describe the issue and share their location so a doorstep visit can be arranged.

The service process begins with a review of the appliance or the work requested. Once the requirement is understood, the proposed work and its pricing are explained before repairs proceed. If replacement parts, materials or additional work are needed, their costs are discussed before the customer decides whether to go ahead.

AC support covers common split and window unit requirements, including problems with cooling, airflow, leakage and noise. Customers can also request installation and uninstallation when an AC is being fitted, moved or replaced. Refrigerator, washing machine and RO service pages cover common issues associated with each appliance, helping customers select a relevant service before making an enquiry.

To book, customers choose an appliance service and location on the 91Appliance website. They can then provide a short description of the problem and their contact details through the booking form or WhatsApp. Sharing the appliance model or an error code, if available, can help clarify the request ahead of the visit.

At launch, 91Appliance serves approved locations across Noida and Delhi. Availability depends on the service required and the customer's area, so visitors should check the relevant city or locality page when booking. The platform's local pages help customers find that information without assuming every service is offered at every address.

With its launch, 91Appliance gives residents a clear route from identifying an appliance problem to booking a doorstep assessment and reviewing the proposed work. Customers can view its services and service areas at 91Appliance.

About 91Appliance

91Appliance is a doorstep appliance service platform for approved areas in Noida and Delhi. Its listed services include AC repair, AC installation and uninstallation, refrigerator repair, washing machine repair and RO repair. Customers can submit a service request through its website or WhatsApp.