Exito Media Concepts Announces The 48Th Edition Of The Digital Transformation Summit Qatar

29th September 2026 | Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Doha, Qatar, Sep 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 48th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit Qatar 2026. Set in the Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park on 29th September 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation in Qatar.







Held under the theme “Powering Qatar's AI-Driven Digital Future,” the summit will explore the technologies, strategies, and partnerships shaping Qatar's next phase of digital growth. The event will focus on how organizations can leverage artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data, and automation to build resilient, secure, and future-ready enterprises in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.



The Digital Transformation Summit Qatar is designed as a high-impact platform for technology leaders to exchange practical insights, examine real-world use cases, and develop strategies for responsible and scalable digital transformation.

Qatar is entering a defining phase of digital transformation, where AI, secure infrastructure, and data-led innovation will play a central role in shaping the future of business and public services. The Digital Transformation Summit Qatar will bring together the leaders and innovators driving this progress, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, strategic collaboration, and measurable impact.



Qatar's Digital Future: Advancing AI-Led Growth

Qatar is emerging as a significant hub for innovation, digital infrastructure, and technology-led growth, with organizations increasingly adopting AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, smart-city solutions, and advanced analytics. As enterprises move toward more intelligent and autonomous operations, priorities such as digital governance and security, regulatory compliance, workforce readiness, and responsible technology adoption are becoming essential. The summit will bring senior leaders together to explore these opportunities and navigate the evolving digital landscape.



A Platform Built for Real Impact

The Digital Transformation Summit Qatar 2026 is part of a globally recognized series spanning multiple countries, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, government stakeholders, innovators, and solution providers in one strategic forum.



The summit agenda is thoughtfully designed to address the evolving priorities of modern enterprises, helping leaders make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and foster a strong digital-first culture.

In addition to high-level discussions, the summit will place strong emphasis on meaningful networking and strategic collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in curated one-on-one meetings, interactive round-tables, and peer-to-peer exchanges designed to foster partnerships and unlock new business opportunities.



Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene senior decision-makers including CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders from various industries.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the event will deliver practical strategies and insights to help organizations navigate complex digital ecosystems and accelerate transformation at scale.



Date: 29th September 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Holiday Inn Doha – The Business Park

Website:

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The summit will spotlight the most critical technology priorities shaping the future of enterprise transformation, offering deep insights into innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

Qatar's Digital Government: Building an Excellence-Driven, People-First Digital State

The AI Divide: Why Some Enterprises Win with AI - and Why Most Don't

Advancing Smart Cities: Addressing Integration, Sustainability, and Urban Adoption Challenges.

Responsible AI or Reactive AI: Is Governance Learning Fast Enough?

From Quick Fixes to Platform Resilience: Strengthening Cyber Security in a Connected World

CPD Certification

Digital Transformation Summit – Qatar is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito – meaning“success” – is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. Digital Transformation Summit Qatar is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

Email:...

Website: