Uzbekistan Unveils Major Railway Plans With CRRC, Hyundai Rotem

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan discussed new railway projects with global industry players CRRC Corporation Limited and Hyundai Rotem, including the establishment of a locomotive maintenance center, production of modern freight wagons and the procurement of new high-speed electric trains. in Berlin on September 28.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following the InnoTrans 2026 international transport technology exhibition.

The Uzbek Ministry of Transport said its delegation held talks with international companies and organizations on railway infrastructure, rolling stock, digitalization and workforce development.

With European Commission representatives, the Uzbek delegation reviewed prospects for cooperation on developing and modernizing the country's railway network.

Talks with China's CRRC Corporation Limited focused on establishing a service center for locomotive maintenance and repair, as well as producing modern freight wagons.

"We are pleased to see Uzbekistan among the active participants of the global international railway transport exhibition," said the head of CRRC Corporation Limited, Yongcai Sun.

Uzbekistan Railways also reached agreements with Hyundai Rotem on measures to improve passenger comfort on high-speed trains, including the introduction of VIP cars and the procurement of new high-speed electric trains.

The Uzbek delegation further discussed cooperation with Serbian Railways, Deutsche Bahn, Huawei and other international companies on railway infrastructure modernization, workforce training and the introduction of digital technologies.

Uzbekistan Railways said the meetings at InnoTrans 2026 are expected to support the expansion of international partnerships and the introduction of modern technologies across the country's railway sector.

The agreements and discussions come as Uzbekistan continues efforts to modernize its railway infrastructure, renew rolling stock and expand the use of digital solutions across transport operations.