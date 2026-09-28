4Basebio And Trilink Biotechnologies Partner To Advance Leading Pharmaceutical Company's Phase I Cell Therapy Program
|4basebio PLC
|Dr Amy Walker, CEO
| +44 (0)12 2396 7943
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
| Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
| Geoff Nash
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
| Kathryn Deegan / Sandrine Cailleteau
+44 (0)20 7653 4000
|ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)
| Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson
+44 (0)203 707 5700
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.
For more information, visit 4basebio.com.
About TriLink BioTechnologies
TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a global leader in nucleic acid technologies and manufacturing solutions for RNA therapeutics, vaccines, gene editing, and diagnostics. The company's portfolio includes modified nucleotides, mRNA products, proprietary technologies such as CleanCap® capping analogs and ModTail® technology, and a growing portfolio of high-performance enzymes marketed under the Alphazyme brand. Supported by robust GMP manufacturing capabilities, TriLink enables customers from early-stage research through commercial production.
For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.
For more information, visit Maravai.com
Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.
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