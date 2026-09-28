4Basebio And Trilink Biotechnologies Partner To Advance Leading Pharmaceutical Company's Phase I Cell Therapy Program



Collaboration extends existing relationship with the Tier 1 pharmaceutical customer into cell therapy programs End-to-end supply chain combines 4basebio's proprietary opDNA® enzymatic DNA starting material with TriLink's industry-leading GMP mRNA manufacturing capabilities and proprietary CleanCap® co-transcriptional capping technology

CAMBRIDGE, UK – 28 September, 2026 – 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in enzymatically-produced DNA for new genetic medicines, announces they will supply clinical-grade opDNA® starting material for a multi-national pharmaceutical innovator's (“the Client”) latest cell therapy program.

Under the agreement, 4basebio will supply synthetic DNA to be used as a critical material for the Client's upcoming Phase I clinical trial. TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), part of Maravai LifeSciences has been selected as the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) to manufacture the mRNA drug substance, applying its proprietary CleanCap® co-transcriptional capping technology. The agreement reflects 4basebio's commitment and mission to provide a safer, cost-effective replacement for plasmid DNA in the development of genetic medicines.

Christine Wolosin, Chief Commercial Officer at 4basebio, added:“We're excited to continue our relationship with this leading pharmaceutical innovator as they advance new molecules into the clinic. This collaboration is a testament to the quality and consistency of our opDNA® platform, and to the strength of the partnerships we've built across the CDMO ecosystem. Working alongside TriLink – a world-class mRNA manufacturer - allows us to plug our starting material seamlessly into established manufacturing workflows, giving customers a faster, lower-risk path to the clinic without having to change how they already work with their chosen manufacturing partners.”

Chad Decker, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at TriLink commented:“TriLink is proud to be the CDMO of choice for this important cell therapy program. With our CleanCap® technology paired with 4basebio's high-purity opDNA® as starting material, we can offer this program with exceptional consistency from DNA template through finished drug substance. This is exactly the kind of end-to-end, quality-forward collaboration that accelerates programs from IND to first patient. We look forward to applying our mRNA manufacturing expertise to help bring this therapy closer to patients.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

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