B2gold Provides Operations Update For The Goose Mine And Announces Drill Results At The Back River Gold District
|Hole ID 1
|Area
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m) 2
|Au (g/t)
| Au (g/t)
Capped 3
|26GSE746Z2
|Goose
|Llama
|399.05
|409.65
|10.60
|21.72
|16.79
|26GSE749
|Goose
|Llama
|473.50
|478.15
|4.65
|44.61
|32.15
|26GSE749Z2
|Goose
|Llama
|463.85
|485.08
|21.23
|19.12
|15.44
|26GSE750
|Goose
|Nuvuyak
|1,048.30
|1,055.20
|6.90
|11.88
|11.88
|26GSE750Z2
|Goose
|Tattuk
|1,195.90
|1,205.85
|9.95
|10.94
|10.54
|26GSE753Z1
|Goose
|Nuvuyak
|806.00
|813.60
|7.60
|8.74
|8.74
Notes:Full composite tables containing the drill intercept assays from the Goose Mine exploration drilling are located at the end of this release. Composite intervals represent core length, not true width, and were calculated using a 3.0 g/t gold cut-off grade and may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. Capped at 50 g/t gold.
2026 Regional Exploration Program
The George Project, situated 60 kilometers (“km”) northwest of the Goose Mine (Figure 5), has an Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 1.66 million tonnes grading 7.89 g/t gold for a total of 420,000 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 4.19 million tonnes grading 8.98 g/t gold for a total of 1.2 million ounces of gold, including Locale 1 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 1.15 million tonnes grading 10.25 g/t gold for a total of 380,000 ounces of gold.
Figure 5. Back River Gold District Property Overview.
Infill drill results from the 2026 George Project and drilling at Locale 1 confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in the Inferred Mineral Resource (Figure 6). In addition, approximately 2,279 m was drilled in 15 holes at the George Project, Dragon South, Oar, Rainbow Row, and Spoon targets, focusing on identifying new zones of shallow mineralization that could be amenable to open pit methods. At the Dragon South zone, 1,134 m over 6 holes followed up encouraging 2025 drill results of 10.42 g/t gold over 5.65 m from 10.75 m in drill hole 25GRL224. Assays from the 2026 program are pending.
Figure 6. Locale 1 (George Project) Drill Hole Locations.
Significant 2026 drill results from the Locale 1 zone in the George Project include:
|Hole ID 1
|Area
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m) 2
|Au (g/t)
|Au (g/t) Capped 3
|26GRL232
|George
|Locale 1
|227.00
|234.85
|7.85
|15.72
|15.72
|26GRL236
|George
|Locale 1
|44.30
|51.05
|6.75
|19.49
|19.49
|26GRL239
|George
|Locale 1
|38.60
|48.00
|9.40
|26.49
|18.62
|26GRL243
|George
|Locale 1
|6.51
|10.11
|3.60
|23.20
|16.42
|26GRL245Z1
|George
|Locale 1
|337.05
|342.80
|5.75
|23.63
|23.63
Notes:Full composite tables containing the drill intercept assays from the George Project Locale 1 drilling program are located at the end of this release. Composite intervals represent core length, not true width, and were calculated using a 4.0 g/t gold cut-off grade and may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. Capped at 50 g/t gold.
At the Back River Gold District Regional targets, Boot and Needle, 2,142 m of drilling from 12 holes was completed following up on prospective 2025 exploration program results. At the Boot property, situated 12 km northeast of Goose Mine, 1,693 m was drilled across nine drill holes at the Ayers, Boot Laces, Hammer, and Rooster targets following up encouraging results from the 2025 exploration program. Assay results are still pending for four holes from the Hammer and Rooster zones. At the Needle property, situated 60 km southwest of the Goose Mine, approximately 450 m were drilled with the program ongoing and assays pending. Results to date in 2026 have not returned any significant values.
Surface Exploration Program
Regional target definition was supplemented by an integrated surface exploration program comprised of mapping, prospecting, and the collection of 2,927 till samples, 92 channels (296 samples), and 1,059 rock samples from nine properties including Ailiruk, Goose South, Boot, Boulder, George, Del, Needle, Beech, and Wishbone. Channel sample results from Ailiruk are encouraging and include up to 3.94 g/t gold over 6.3 m. In addition, shallow Rotary Air Blast (“RAB”) drilling was carried out over four areas with 183 holes drilled and 386 samples collected. Results of RAB drilling will aid in identifying prospective lithology below glacial till cover and guide future efforts towards mineralized bedrock. The completed surface exploration has generated additional regional and near-mine targets for further evaluation and drill testing in 2027.
Drill Intercept Assays – Composite Tables
2026 drill results from the Llama deposit at the Goose Mine include:
|Hole ID
|Area
|Zone
|Including/ and
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m) 2
|Au (g/t)
|Au (g/t) Capped 1
| 26GSE744
| Goose
| Llama
|402.20
|403.06
|0.86
|36.10
|36.10
|408.40
|410.13
|1.73
|32.96
|23.46
| 26GSE744Z1
| Goose
| Llama
|359.50
|365.50
|6.00
|9.61
|9.61
|370.35
|372.80
|2.45
|24.12
|22.54
|incl.
|370.93
|371.50
|0.57
|56.80
|50.00
|26GSE744Z2
|Goose
|Llama
|407.80
|409.15
|1.35
|12.29
|12.29
| 26GSE744Z3
| Goose
| Llama
|325.45
|332.50
|7.05
|8.51
|8.51
|incl.
|327.65
|330.06
|2.41
|16.88
|16.88
|26GSE745
|Goose
|Llama
|436.77
|452.10
|15.33
|1.00
|1.00
|26GSE745Z1
|Goose
|Llama
|349.25
|351.50
|2.25
|9.37
|9.37
| 26GSE745Z2
| Goose
| Llama
|438.15
|440.00
|1.85
|23.09
|23.09
|444.10
|445.50
|1.40
|21.84
|21.84
| 26GSE745Z3
| Goose
| Llama
|432.10
|433.10
|1.00
|37.30
|37.30
|452.90
|454.70
|1.80
|9.15
|9.15
| 26GSE746
| Goose
| Llama
|310.57
|317.56
|6.99
|1.07
|1.07
|337.19
|338.84
|1.65
|6.72
|6.72
|incl.
|337.19
|337.69
|0.50
|15.90
|15.90
|26GSE746Z1
|Goose
|Llama
|336.06
|336.75
|0.69
|30.00
|30.00
| 26GSE746Z2
| Goose
| Llama
|399.05
|409.65
|10.60
|21.72
|16.79
|incl.
|401.95
|404.90
|2.95
|65.76
|48.04
|26GSE746Z2B
|Goose
|Llama
|NSV - Abandoned
| 26GSE746Z2C
| Goose
| Llama
|336.55
|339.00
|2.45
|7.78
|7.78
|incl.
|338.00
|338.50
|0.50
|17.50
|17.50
|373.40
|375.70
|2.30
|5.84
|5.84
|26GSE746Z3
|Goose
|Llama
|327.10
|327.70
|0.60
|8.06
|8.06
|26GSE747
|Goose
|Llama
|101.22
|104.24
|3.02
|1.84
|1.84
|26GSE747Z1
|Goose
|Llama
|NSV
|26GSE747Z2
|Goose
|Llama
|NSV - Abandoned
| 26GSE747Z2B
| Goose
| Llama
|349.65
|351.80
|2.15
|10.26
|10.26
|357.05
|362.00
|4.95
|10.59
|10.59
|incl.
|357.05
|358.10
|1.05
|20.60
|20.60
| 26GSE748
| Goose
| Llama
|351.94
|355.25
|3.31
|9.72
|9.72
|373.70
|375.70
|2.00
|15.69
|15.69
|384.65
|386.96
|2.31
|25.18
|18.35
|incl.
|386.19
|386.96
|0.77
|70.50
|50.00
|26GSE748Z1
|Goose
|Llama
|NSV - Abandoned
| 26GSE748Z1B
| Goose
| Llama
|340.82
|345.14
|4.32
|3.45
|3.45
|354.40
|357.93
|3.53
|44.03
|31.06
|372.58
|375.25
|2.67
|11.49
|11.49
|387.97
|388.59
|0.62
|271.00
|50.00
|26GSE748Z2
|Goose
|Llama
|371.52
|374.75
|3.23
|16.78
|16.78
|26GSE748Z3
|Goose
|Llama
|266.50
|277.80
|11.30
|5.19
|5.19
|26GSE748Z4
|Goose
|Llama
|285.10
|289.55
|4.45
|5.46
|5.46
| 26GSE749
| Goose
| Llama
|417.10
|418.10
|1.00
|34.30
|34.30
|450.00
|452.15
|2.15
|16.50
|16.50
|473.50
|478.15
|4.65
|44.61
|32.15
| 26GSE749Z1
| Goose
| Llama
|490.95
|493.40
|2.45
|16.59
|16.59
|incl.
|490.95
|491.65
|0.70
|45.20
|45.20
| 26GSE749Z2
| Goose
| Llama
|421.25
|422.30
|1.05
|33.64
|33.17
|463.85
|485.08
|21.23
|19.12
|15.44
| 26GSE749Z3
| Goose
| Llama
|314.35
|316.40
|2.05
|3.79
|3.79
|509.60
|516.60
|7.00
|1.07
|1.07
Notes:Capped at 50 g/t gold. Goose composite intervals represent core length, not true width, and were calculated using a 3.0 g/t gold cut-off grade and may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. True width undetermined.
2026 drill results from the Nuvuyak zone within the Goose Mine include:
|Hole ID
|Area
|Zone
|Including/ and
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m) 2
|Au (g/t)
|Au (g/t) Capped 1
| 26GSE750
| Goose
| Nuvuyak
|995.65
|999.90
|4.25
|4.39
|4.39
|incl.
|998.95
|999.90
|0.95
|12.25
|12.25
|1048.30
|1055.20
|6.90
|11.88
|11.88
|incl.
|1053.65
|1055.20
|1.55
|23.79
|23.79
| 26GSE750Z1
| Goose
| Nuvuyak
|995.75
|1000.90
|5.15
|2.09
|2.09
|1019.80
|1027.65
|7.85
|1.92
|1.92
|26GSE750Z1W1
|Goose
|Nuvuyak
|1019.95
|1027.80
|7.85
|1.30
|1.30
| 26GSE750Z2
| Goose
|Nuvuyak
|1082.20
|1086.05
|3.85
|11.42
|11.42
| Tattuk
|1195.90
|1205.85
|9.95
|10.94
|10.54
|incl.
|1197.45
|1200.80
|3.35
|24.79
|23.60
| 26GSE753
| Goose
| Hook
|414.35
|422.40
|8.05
|1.02
|1.02
|475.83
|480.15
|4.32
|1.55
|1.55
| Nuvuyak
|815.80
|820.40
|4.60
|10.21
|10.21
|incl.
|818.90
|819.60
|0.70
|27.90
|27.90
| 26GSE753Z1
| Goose
| Nuvuyak
|806.00
|813.60
|7.60
|8.74
|8.74
|incl.
|811.90
|813.60
|1.70
|27.36
|27.36
|814.45
|817.40
|2.95
|0.97
|0.97
Notes:Capped at 50 g/t gold. Goose composite intervals represent core length, not true width, and were calculated using a 3.0 g/t gold cut-off grade and may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. True width undetermined.
2026 drill results from the Locale 1 zone in the George Project include:
|Hole ID
|Area
|Zone
|Including/ and
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m) 2
|Au (g/t)
|Au (g/t) Capped 1
| 26GRL231
| George
| Locale 1
|269.88
|272.90
|3.02
|12.05
|12.05
|incl.
|271.86
|272.90
|1.04
|24.74
|24.74
|283.65
|287.13
|3.48
|7.46
|7.46
|incl.
|286.25
|287.13
|0.88
|19.10
|19.10
| 26GRL231Z1
| George
| Locale 1
|258.40
|262.90
|4.50
|9.01
|9.01
|incl.
|258.40
|259.40
|1.00
|26.00
|26.00
| 26GRL231Z2
| George
| Locale 1
|304.05
|304.95
|0.90
|13.75
|13.75
|309.20
|310.90
|1.70
|96.32
|43.08
|26GRL231Z3
|George
|Locale 1
|291.29
|293.00
|1.71
|8.54
|8.54
| 26GRL232
| George
| Locale 1
|227.00
|234.85
|7.85
|15.72
|15.72
|incl.
|230.30
|233.15
|2.85
|27.98
|27.98
|238.10
|238.85
|0.75
|88.10
|50.00
|26GRL232Z1
|George
|Locale 1
|265.80
|269.45
|3.65
|29.58
|29.58
| 26GRL232Z2
| George
| Locale 1
|226.96
|231.56
|4.60
|1.38
|1.38
|243.54
|244.06
|0.52
|9.47
|9.47
| 26GRL232Z3
| George
| Locale 1
|254.90
|259.78
|4.88
|11.53
|11.53
|incl.
|254.90
|256.85
|1.95
|22.21
|22.21
|26GRL233
|George
|Locale 1
|219.52
|220.30
|0.78
|21.50
|21.50
| 26GRL233Z1B
| George
| Locale 1
|216.55
|220.55
|4.00
|6.55
|6.55
|incl.
|218.60
|219.60
|1.00
|11.70
|11.70
| 26GRL233Z2C
| George
| Locale 1
|223.90
|226.50
|2.60
|17.02
|17.02
|248.45
|251.70
|3.25
|4.65
|4.65
| 26GRL234
| George
| Locale 1
|60.20
|69.05
|8.85
|5.24
|5.24
|incl.
|60.20
|61.70
|1.50
|16.63
|16.63
|26GRL235
|George
|Locale 1
|61.95
|64.40
|2.45
|7.51
|7.51
|26GRL236
|George
|Locale 1
|44.30
|51.05
|6.75
|19.49
|19.49
| 26GRL237
| George
| Locale 1
|59.80
|62.20
|2.40
|18.26
|18.26
|incl.
|60.60
|61.55
|0.95
|36.10
|36.10
|26GRL238
|George
|Locale 1
|NSV
| 26GRL239
| George
| Locale 1
|38.60
|48.00
|9.40
|26.49
|18.62
|incl.
|39.40
|42.55
|3.15
|57.84
|34.35
|26GRL240
|George
|Locale 1
|26.75
|30.00
|3.25
|16.76
|16.76
| 26GRL241
| George
| Locale 1
|34.00
|36.22
|2.22
|6.69
|6.69
|incl.
|34.00
|34.55
|0.55
|23.00
|23.00
|26GRL242
|George
|Locale 1
|NSV - Abandoned
|26GRL242W1
|George
|Locale 1
|310.01
|311.93
|1.92
|37.72
|27.87
|26GRL242Z1
|George
|Locale 1
|319.50
|322.66
|3.16
|11.98
|11.98
| 26GRL242Z2
| George
| Locale 1
|285.61
|288.60
|2.99
|8.26
|8.26
|incl.
|285.61
|286.15
|0.54
|22.20
|22.20
|26GRL242Z3
|George
|Locale 1
|311.10
|313.20
|2.10
|21.17
|21.17
| 26GRL242Z4
| George
| Locale 1
|288.30
|290.65
|2.35
|14.31
|14.31
|incl.
|288.30
|289.15
|0.85
|31.40
|31.40
| 26GRL243
| George
| Locale 1
|6.51
|10.11
|3.60
|23.20
|16.42
|incl.
|8.82
|10.11
|1.29
|53.73
|34.81
|26GRL244
|George
|Locale 1
|228.38
|230.90
|2.52
|5.36
|5.36
|26GRL244Z1
|George
|Locale 1
|252.78
|255.56
|2.78
|12.20
|12.20
|26GRL244Z2
|George
|Locale 1
|NSV
| 26GRL245
| George
| Locale 1
|334.00
|338.65
|4.65
|7.54
|7.54
|incl.
|335.85
|336.85
|1.00
|20.30
|20.30
|341.60
|343.75
|2.15
|13.07
|13.07
Notes:Capped at 50 g/t gold. George composite intervals represent core length, not true width, and were calculated using a 4.0 g/t gold cut-off grade and may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. True width undetermined.
For further information relating to drill hole data, including drill hole collar coordinates, please refer to the Company's website at: #exploration
About B2Gold Corp.
B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.
Qualified Person Statement
Peter D. Montano, P. Eng., Vice President, Operations and Project Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.
Andrew Brown, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control on Sample Collection and Assaying
The primary laboratory utilized for the Back River Gold District drilling program in 2026 is ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation facility in Yellowknife with representative pulp samples sent to the ALS North Vancouver laboratory for gold analysis. Gold is analyzed by a fire assay/atomic absorption spectrometry (“FA/AAS”) finish using a 50-gram subsample of the coin pulp. FAs were finished with AAS, and samples with higher grades that exceeded the maximum detection limit of AAS received a supplemental gravimetric (“GRAV”) finish. All samples over 3,000 parts per billion are analyzed by FA/GRAV using a 50-gram subsample of the coin pulp. Bureau Veritas Minerals in Vancouver, Canada, is the umpire laboratory.
Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks and standards into the core sample strings. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with batches re-analyzed and/or resubmitted as needed. All results stated in this announcement have passed B2Gold's quality assurance and quality control protocols.
Technical Report
For further information, please refer to the following NI 43 – 101 technical report available on the SEDAR+ website at .ca under the Company's profile or on the Company's website at .“NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Goose Project and Back River District, Nunavut, Canada” dated March 28, 2025, with an effective date of December 31, 2024, prepared by A. Brown, P. Montano, J. Rajala, K. Jones, M. Meyers, B. Lytle and A. Takch, all employees of B2Gold.
Cautionary Statement
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur, are forward-looking statements and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "target", "on track", "achieve", "continue", "improve", "advance", "grow", "potential", "intend",“build”,“future” or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated production, operations and future performance of the Goose Mine; the timing, completion and expected benefits of the Goose Mine crushing circuit upgrades; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources; the impact of exploration results on mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and mine life; the anticipated impact of the planned shutdown of the Goose crushing circuit; and the Company's ability to stockpile sufficient ore to mitigate the effects of such shutdown.
Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; and the risks described in the section "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form and the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively, and on the Company's website at b2gold.com. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.
Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities the Company will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors
Disclosure regarding mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). NI 43-101 established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral properties. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, information contained in this news release is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.
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