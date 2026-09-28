Green Data Centers And The New Mexico Building And Construction Trades Council Partner To Set A New Standard For Responsible Data Center Development In New Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "We can build it here. We can build it responsibly. And we can build it union." Building Trades' 8,000 member Council endorses Green Data Centers' New Mexico projects as the model for responsible data center development

NEW YORK, New York and ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. (“Green Data Centers” or the“Company”), a developer of autotrophic data centers that generate their own renewable power and produce their own water, and the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council (the“Building Trades” or the“Council”), the statewide alliance of 14 of New Mexico's building and construction trades unions, today announced a partnership to set a new standard for how data centers are built in New Mexico: responsibly, transparently, sustainably, and with the state's skilled union workforce at the center of the work.

“This is the conversation New Mexico should be having about data centers,” said Jeffrey L. Steele, Executive Director of the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council.“The question shouldn't simply be whether or not we build them. The question should be how we build them, who benefits, who does the work and what commitments developers must make to New Mexico communities. Green Data Centers has come to the table prepared to make those commitments,” he continued.

“We came to New Mexico to prove that a data center can be built responsibly: powered by the sun, producing its own water, and open to independent verification of every one of these claims. The Building Trades are asking the right question: not whether New Mexico should host data centers, but how they get built, who does the work, and who benefits,” said Jason Bak, CEO of Green Data Centers.

“Our answer is that the people who build and operate these facilities should be New Mexicans, trained in New Mexico, earning family-sustaining wages. This partnership puts that commitment in writing” he added.

The partnership is grounded in the development model Green Data Centers has committed to for its New Mexico projects:



Power: On-site solar generation designed to exceed 100% of each project's annual electricity use;

Backup: Battery storage as the predominant form of backup power, reducing reliance on the grid and conventional fossil-fuel backup generation;

Water: Atmospheric water generation designed to make each facility water-neutral, producing its own water rather than drawing down local aquifers or municipal supplies, with the potential to supply water beyond the facility's own needs to the surrounding community; and

Transparency: Radical transparency, using technology that allows stakeholders to independently validate the Company's energy, water, and environmental commitments. In its September 15, 2026 announcement, the Council framed the partnership as proof that New Mexico does not have to choose between economic development, environmental responsibility, protection of its natural resources and good union jobs.

“We can demand all of them, and this partnership is the path forward to doing that. We can build it here. We can build it responsibly. And we can build it union,” said Council representatives.

The Council described the partnership as the first of its kind in New Mexico, and the first it has entered that makes renewable energy, water stewardship and environmental performance explicit union priorities alongside family-sustaining wages, workplace safety and Registered Apprenticeship.

The Council was equally direct about the alternative. Communities are right to reject data centers that are poorly planned or unwilling to protect local resources. However opposition to data center development as such is not a responsible answer: it simply sends the jobs, the investments and the state's young workers elsewhere.

The Council is setting a different standard: one it says other developers should be expected to meet or exceed: protecting water, developing responsible energy solutions, transparency with communities, investing in workforce development and Registered Apprenticeships, and creating family-sustaining careers for the people who live in New Mexico.

This avoids importing a workforce that leaves when the project is complete.

“A data center is only as good as the people who build and maintain it. The men and women of New Mexico's building trades built Los Alamos and White Sands. They are exactly who should build today's frontier opportunities. New Mexico has a skilled union workforce and an apprenticeship system that can grow with this industry, and the training center is about making sure that growth happens here, so the careers these projects create start in New Mexico and stay in New Mexico,” Bak added.

“We are pro-union, we are pro-New Mexico, and we are pro-economic development that actually benefits New Mexicans,” Steele said.“Green Data Centers has presented a vision that recognizes those priorities can work together. This is the type of project the Building Trades have elected to stand behind.”

About Green Data Center Real Estate Inc.

Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. (“Green Data Centers”) is a Vancouver, British Columbia, New Mexico and Texas based developer of autotrophic data centers: facilities designed to feed themselves, generating their own power from on-site solar generation backed by battery storage, producing their own water through atmospheric water generation, and using technology that allows stakeholders to independently verify their energy, water, and environmental performance. The Company is developing projects in New Mexico and Texas so that the infrastructure of the AI economy can be built without straining local electricity grids or water supplies. For more information, visit greendatacenters.com.

About the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council

The New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council represents affiliated skilled construction trades throughout New Mexico and advocates for family-sustaining wages, workplace safety, Registered Apprenticeship, strong labor standards, and responsible economic development that creates lasting opportunities for New Mexico workers and communities.

The Council traces its roots to January 1944, when New Mexico's construction unions organized to supply the skilled workforce for the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos. In the decades since, its affiliated unions have built many of the state's landmark projects, including White Sands Missile Range, Holloman and Cannon Air Force Bases, Intel's Rio Rancho campus, and the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital, which was delivered under a Council Project Labor Agreement. Its affiliates sponsor Registered Apprenticeship programs across the trades.

Media Contacts

Green Data Centers: Jeff Maser, Public Relations, ..., +1 (332) 291-6235

New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council: Jeffrey L. Steele, Executive Director, ..., +1 (505) 418-0704

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding: the expected development of our business, projects, and results; and the execution of our mission, vision, growth strategy and business model. The actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The forward-looking information in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update such forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

CONTACT: pr(at)greendatacenters.com