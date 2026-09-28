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EU regulation continues to add retail protections such as leverage caps and required risk warnings. Automated and copy-trading marketing is rising, which makes caution about profit claims more important. Limassol, Cyprus, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online trading in 2026 looks different to a new trader than it did five years ago, mostly in how quickly an account can be opened and funded. Onboarding that once took days now runs on a phone, and demo access is offered before deposits are made. The standardized loss-rate disclosure required of every authorized EU broker has not changed, and it remains the one figure a new trader can compare across providers. Libertex, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12 and operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., operates under those requirements. "Moving to a live account introduces real-world factors that a demo does not reproduce," said Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group. "We always encourage traders to start small and build confidence gradually." Key Facts:

EU retail protections include leverage caps and required risk warnings under ESMA rules. Demo accounts and education tools are available before live trading.

Trend What is driving it What it means for a new trader Mobile-first trading Account opening, funding and trading completed in-app, with the MiFID II appropriateness assessment still required before a complex product such as a CFD is made available.1 2 A faster sign-up does not remove the assessment step. Expect questions about trading experience before a CFD account is approved.3 Tighter EU regulation Retail CFD leverage caps and the mandatory risk-warning disclosure, applied in Cyprus through CySEC Directive DI87-09 under the EU national measures framework.4 Leverage on a retail account is capped by rule, and every authorized broker must publish its own loss-rate figure. Automation and copy-trading hype Bots, signals and copy features marketed as low-effort entry points, promoted outside the pre-contract disclosures MiFID II requires.5 Performance claims in marketing are not regulated disclosures. Check the provider's risk warning and cost schedule instead.6 Education-first onboarding Brokers competing on learning tools Use demo accounts and guides before live trades





Does demo trading prepare a new trader for a live account?

Partly, since a demo account covers part of the preparation. It reproduces the interface and the charting a trader will use, so the mechanics carry over to a live account. However, it is important to consider that spreads widen during volatile periods and an order can fill at a different price than the one shown on screen.

A demo builds familiarity with the platform, but it does not reproduce the experience of trading with real money. This is where new traders often feel the most difference in their first weeks live.

What protections apply to a retail CFD account in the EU?

Leverage on a retail CFD account is capped by rule rather than set by the provider, and every authorized firm must publish a standardized warning stating the share of its retail accounts that lose money. In Cyprus, those requirements sit in CySEC Directive DI87-09, the national measures for CFDs sold to retail clients, in force since September 2019.

"Honest risk communication is fundamental. Our adverts and platforms carry a prominent risk warning that most retail clients lose money trading CFDs. We also offer educational resources such as courses, webinars and market analysis so that clients understand how leverage works and what can happen in volatile markets," Chailis said. "By being straightforward about the risks and providing the tools to manage them, we build a relationship based on trust and informed choice."

Sources:

⁠1 European Union. Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on Markets in Financial Instruments and Amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU. EUR-Lex, 12 June 2014, eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dir/2014/65/oj/eng. Art. 25(3).

⁠2 European Union, art. 25(4)(a) and Annex I, sec. C(9).

⁠3 European Union, art. 25(3), subpars. 2–3.

⁠4 Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. Directive DI87-09 for the Restriction on the Marketing, Distribution or Sale of Contracts for Differences (CFDs) to Retail Clients. CySEC, 27 Sept. 2019, .

5⁠ European Union, art. 24(3); European Union, art. 24(4)(c).

6 ⁠European Commission. Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/565 of 25 April 2016 Supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council. EUR-Lex, 31 Mar. 2017, eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32017R0565. Art. 50.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What's a good broker for someone transitioning from demo to live trading?

Answer: Look for a provider whose demo and live environments share the same interface and order types, so nothing has to be relearned. Small minimum position sizes matter too, since they let a new trader carry a strategy across at reduced exposure rather than scaling up straight away.

Question: How can a trader confirm a platform is regulated in the EU?

Answer: Match the legal entity named on the site to the regulator's public register, then confirm the license number against it. In the EU an account sits with a specific entity rather than with a brand. Libertex is operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd. and is regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12, verifiable at cysec.gov.cy.

Question: What does a broker's published loss-rate figure mean?

Answer: Every authorized EU broker must publish the share of its retail accounts that lost money over the previous year, in a standardized format. It is one of the few figures directly comparable across providers. Libertex publishes 83%. The figure describes outcomes across all clients rather than predicting any individual result.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more:

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

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