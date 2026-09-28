Streamgo Names Water Industry Veteran Steve Watzeck CEO, Launches World's First Nanobubble Capture, Concentration, And Destroy System For Long- And Short-Chain PFAS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent-pending NanoFoamTM and EndStreamTM technologies expand advanced water treatment capabilities as Company enters next phase of growth

ODESSA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamGo, a provider of advanced water and wastewater treatment systems, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Steve Watzeck as CEO and the launch of the first integrated system using nanobubbles to capture, concentrate and destroy PFAS. The system is powered by two new technologies: NanoFoamTM, which uses the nanobubbles to capture and concentrate long- and short-chain PFAS, and EndStreamTM, which destroys the concentrated stream. The approach is designed to deliver broad spectrum PFAS capture and destruction with a smaller footprint, lower energy use, and zero harmful byproducts.

PFAS, commonly known as“forever chemicals,” have become a growing challenge for communities and industries nationally and globally. A U.S. Geological Survey stud estimated that at least 45% of U.S. tap water could contain one or more types of PFAS. In May, EPA announced nearly $1 billion in fundin to help communities address the issue. A 2025 international stud confirmed PFAS contamination in tap water across 21 countries.

“StreamGo has invested years developing, demonstrating and validating proprietary technologies for some of the most difficult challenges including emerging contaminants and reuse in water treatment,” said Watzeck, who is also a member of the board.“We have the engineering expertise and treatment capabilities to address the most complex waste streams including broad spectrum PFAS from beginning to end – and we're ready to commercially scale across verticals from municipal to military.”

Watzeck brings more than 30 years of global water and wastewater industry experience, with a track record of scaling technologies and businesses across startups, mid-sized and global enterprises. Most recently, as CEO of Fibracast, he led the launch and expansion of its multi-generation FibrePlate membrane technology across North America, Europe and Asia. Previously, he served as CEO of Anaergia and held senior leadership roles at GE Water & Process Technologies, where he led the integration of Zenon Environmental and three other acquisitions into a global engineered water solutions platform. Earlier, as president and senior vice president of Zenon, he was instrumental in scaling up the company's ZeeWeed membrane technology globally.

StreamGo will showcase full-scale NanoFoamTM and EndStreamTM equipment this week at WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans (Booth 2952) and SWANA RCon 2026 in St. Louis (Booth 321).

Capturing, concentrating and destroying PFAS

Conventional treatment solutions typically remove PFAS from water but can leave the compounds in spent media, resins, or other residual waste streams that require further treatment or disposal. StreamGo's integrated PFAS Capture, Concentrate, and Destroy system addresses the process from initial separation through destruction:



Capture : Conventional foam fractionation typically uses microbubbles to separate mainly long-chain PFAS from water. NanoFoamTM uses much smaller nanobubbles, creating more surface area for accumulation. The nanobubbles also enable capture of both long- and short-chain PFAS, including smaller, more mobile compounds conventional approaches often struggle to remove.

Concentrate : NanoFoamTM also concentrates the captured PFAS into a small residual stream, reducing the volume that must move to the destruction stage by 1000x. That reduces the energy and cost required for destruction. Destroy : EndStreamTM combines a proprietary enhanced photochemical reduction process to destroy concentrated PFAS, rather than leaving a PFAS-containing waste stream that requires disposal.



“Using our proprietary nanobubbles in combination with the microbubbles typically used in foam fractionation allows us to capture short as well as long-chain PFAS with a smaller footprint and lower energy use,” said Richard Nie, Founder, President, and CTO of StreamGo.“Then we take it a step further by integrating capture and destruction in one automated system. We're giving customers a total solution to address PFAS rather than simply moving the problem somewhere else.”

The new system builds on StreamGo's broader treatment capabilities already being applie across North America. Systems have met stringent wastewater discharge requirements at projects across New York, delivered reuse-quality water at Yellowstone National Park, and demonstrated PFAS removal and destruction under real-world landfill conditions at multiple sites in North America.

The company is on track for significant triple-digit revenue growth in 2026 and 2027.

About StreamGo

StreamGo develops and delivers advanced water technologies and treatment solutions for municipal, state, federal, commercial and industrial customers. The company provides proprietary, cost effective and reliable solutions to treat emerging contaminants and provide full treatment, including indirect and direct potable reuse. StreamGo's patent-pending PFAS Capture, Concentrate, and Destroy system combines NanoFoamTM for broad-spectrum PFAS capture and concentration with EndStreamTM for safe destruction. For more information, visit streamgowater.co.

Media Contact:

Mariela Azcuy

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