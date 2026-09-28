Virtu Financial Announces Launch Of Block Crossing For Equity Securities Listed On The Saudi Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to global markets, today announced the launch of POSITblock-trading indications network for equity securities listed on the Saudi Exchange.

The addition of 245 of the most liquid Saudi Exchange-listed securities to the POSIT block-trading indications network gives Saudi Exchange members and their institutional clients access to Virtu's established global network for sourcing block liquidity via Al Rajhi Capital, Virtu's regional partner. Saudi Exchange members and their clients will be offered aggregation capabilities when accessing the POSIT block-trading indications network to further enhance workflow for investors.

Using the Negotiated Deals facility of the Saudi Exchange gives exchange members greater flexibility to execute large transactions on-platform. Virtu is leveraging the Saudi Exchange's fully electronic Negotiated Deals facility to enable the completion of the block trades sourced through the POSIT system. All trades will settle on a T+2 basis through The Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) - the standard settlement cycle used for Saudi Exchange trades. For firms that are not direct Saudi Exchange members, connectivity, brokerage, and post-trade services are provided by Al Rajhi Capital.

Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Exchange said,“The integration of Saudi-listed securities into global institutional trading workflows reflects the continued evolution of the Saudi Capital Market and its increasing connectivity with international investors. At Saudi Exchange, we have consistently invested in market infrastructure, accessibility and efficiency, and we welcome developments that complement these efforts by providing institutional investors with additional ways to source liquidity and participate in our market.”

“Deploying POSIT technologies to Saudi-listed securities further enhances the appeal and accessibility of Saudi equity capital markets to global institutional investors,” said Rob Boardman, CEO of Virtu Execution Services, EMEA.“This initiative would have been impossible without the innovation and assistance provided by the Saudi Exchange and our local partners Al Rajhi Capital and Arqaam Capital.”

“Availability of block liquidity can lower the implementation cost of equity transactions, which benefits our clients, so we are pleased to use the new POSIT facility” said Graham Sorrell, Head of EMEA & APAC Equity and Currency Trading at State Street Investment Management, which conducted the first transaction on the platform.“This exciting development for the region speaks to the rapid evolution of the Kingdom's market infrastructure and clearly demonstrates growing appeal of the Saudi market as a destination for capital and increased innovation in the market.”

“At Al Rajhi Capital we value partnerships very highly,” said Hossam Basrawi, Chief Executive Officer at Al Rajhi Capital.“We are delighted to participate in the launch of POSIT for Saudi equities in partnership with Virtu. This effort reflects our commitment to developing the electronic trading ecosystem of Saudi Arabia and providing institutional investors with world-class trading solutions.”

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial is comprised of companies and financial services firms that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. Virtu operates one of the world's longest-running and most widely used electronic block-trading networks, serving institutional asset managers globally. For more information about Virtu's POSIT block indications network and other workflow tools, please visit our client solutions page at virtu.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Sandberg

Investor Relations

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Petri Darby

Media

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