Carbonstorage.Io Launches Global Data Export Capabilities Across Low-Carbon Project Databases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project-level data is now available for one-time download with no subscription required; platform access remains free.

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonStorage.io, a market intelligence platform for low-carbon infrastructure, today announced the launch of data export capabilities across its global project databases. Users can now download project-level records spanning storage, carbon capture, pipelines, e-fuels, carbon removal, stratigraphic wells, and capture cost datasets.

Each database can be purchased individually as a one-time transaction, while standard platform viewing and screening tools remain free to access without a subscription.

The update addresses the transactional nature of capital allocation in the low-carbon sector. Project-level diligence requires synthesizing data from disparate sources, including Class VI permit applications, state regulatory filings, front-end engineering design (FEED) reports, corporate disclosures, and public announcements. CarbonStorage.io aggregates this fragmented data and continuously updates records as projects are announced, permitted, sanctioned, and commissioned.

By making datasets downloadable, developers, investors, lenders, engineering firms, and legal advisors can import verified records directly into internal screening tools, economic models, and geographic information systems (GIS).

"The people making capital decisions in this market often need one specific dataset for a single transaction, making a year-long enterprise subscription unnecessary," said Ben Jennette, founder of CarbonStorage.io. "We kept the platform open so anyone can analyze the market, and now the underlying data is available to purchase as needed. Our goal is to lower the cost of diligence because better-informed capital moves projects forward."

Available Datasets for Export



Global Storage Database: Class VI, operational, and planned storage projects.

Carbon Capture Database: Global capture projects organized by source and status.

CO2 Pipelines: Existing and proposed pipelines, including routes, diameters, lengths, and operators.

E-Fuels: E-methane, e-methanol, and synthetic fuel projects.

Carbon Removals: Biofuels, low-carbon cement, direct air capture, and BECCS projects.

CO2 Well Database: Well records and formation data across global basins. Carbon Capture FEED Costs: Capital and operating cost breakdowns compiled from published FEED and pre-FEED reports.



Tabular data is delivered in CSV and Excel formats, and spatial data is provided in GeoJSON and shapefile formats. Except for the cost database, each download includes full project records, including associated companies, partners, offtake arrangements, descriptions, capacity, and current project status.

Platform Enhancements

Over the past year, CarbonStorage.io has introduced several proprietary features and databases:

U.S. CCS Policy Dashboard: Tracks six CCS policy categories across all 50 states-developed in partnership with Arnold & Porter and the Sabin Center at Columbia Law School-with direct links to underlying statutes.











Global CO2 Pipeline Coverage: Expands coverage to 210 pipelines across 128 global systems.













Spatial Layers: Digitized plumes, areas of review, and storage leases showing acreage committed to permitted and planned projects.

Facility Emissions Databases: Historical emissions data for U.S. facilities and global point sources to support project siting. Global Carbon Capture Costs: Distills real-world engineering data from published FEED and pre-FEED studies to deliver standardized capital and operating cost benchmarks.











Availability

Data downloads are available immediately at CarbonStorage.io. Datasets are priced individually on the platform, while web-based viewing, screening, and basic analytics remain free of charge.

About CarbonStorage.io

CarbonStorage.io is a market intelligence platform for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) and the broader low-carbon project sector. Based in Houston, Texas, the platform tracks global storage, capture, pipeline, e-fuel, and carbon removal assets alongside geological, policy, and cost data to support industry decision-makers.

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