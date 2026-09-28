Bangladesh, Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Connectivity

The issue came up when Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on the afternoon of September 28.

According to a press release from the ministry, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations, including through trade and investment, education, health, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.

The meeting also covered enhancing regional and international cooperation, the ministry said.

The Pakistani high commissioner congratulated Humayun Kobir on assuming office as state minister for foreign affairs and recalled his previous meetings with him when Kobir served as adviser to the prime minister.

The discussion on connectivity comes as Bangladesh and Pakistan seek to broaden areas of bilateral engagement, with improved links potentially facilitating greater movement of people, trade, and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, according to the release.

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