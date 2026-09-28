Aurora Mobile Showcases At Tourism EXPO Japan 2026: How AI Is Solving The Travel Industry's Staffing Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 24 to 25, the Tourism EXPO Japan 2026 took place at Tokyo Big Sight. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, was invited to co-exhibit as a sponsor of the Japan Web3 Tourism Association, demonstrating how AI technology is empowering the digital transformation of the tourism sector.









The Tourism Paradox: Booming Inbound Travel vs. Overstretched Staff

As inbound tourism to Japan reaches record highs, the industry is grappling with an unprecedented staffing crisis. Throughout the exhibition, frontline hospitality professionals voiced consistent operational frustrations: the inability to manage overnight inquiry backlogs, severe front-desk bottlenecks caused by language barriers with non-English-speaking groups, and a lack of manpower to produce dynamic video content for international marketing.

These challenges illustrate that the tourism sector's demand for AI has moved far beyond basic chatbots. What is urgently needed are "digital employees" capable of handling real workloads and executing complex operations.

Live on Site: AI Solutions Integrated into Real Workflows

At this exhibition, the Aurora Mobile Japan team presented EngageLab (customer engagement platform), GPTBots.ai (enterprise-grade AI agent platform), and Modellix.ai (unified AI media generation platform), conducting live demonstrations tailored to tourism scenarios:



Moving Beyond Translation Apps with 24/7 Multilingual AI Guides: By scanning QR codes at scenic spots or hotels, tourists can converse smoothly with AI in their native language (supporting 100+ languages). Whether searching for local cuisine or booking unique experiences, the AI provides precise recommendations based on real-time operational status and seamlessly guides the user to complete the booking process.

Alleviating Customer Service Overload via EngageLab LiveDesk and GPTBots.ai: For high-frequency standard inquiries like "Are you open today?" or "Where is the parking lot?" as well as after-hours support gaps, AI Agents powered by GPTBots.ai provide 24/7 precise automated responses. When encountering highly complex or personalized needs, the system seamlessly routes the conversation to human agents via EngageLab LiveDesk. This efficient collaboration between AI agents and human staff within a single platform ensures an uninterrupted traveler experience while significantly reducing the strain on frontline employees. Eliminating Tedious Editing as Modellix.ai Brings Landscape Photos to Life: Addressing the promotional bottlenecks of local tourism boards and hotels, the site showcased Modellix.ai's video generation capabilities. By simply uploading a few static landscape or hotel room photos-and without needing a professional editing team-the AI automatically generates exquisite PR videos ready for social media distribution.



From Standalone Tools to End-to-End Workflows

As we have consistently emphasized at previous exhibitions, what enterprises truly need is not just another isolated AI tool, but a practical starting point that integrates smoothly into existing workflows. At this event, Aurora Mobile showcased not only cutting-edge technology but also deep synergy with current tourism service systems-allowing AI to handle standardized, high-frequency tasks, and freeing humans to provide deeper, more empathetic hospitality.

Moving forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to deepen its localized support, helping the global tourism industry accelerate its embrace of digital transformation.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

EngageLab's global customers include Dhgate, HelloRide, The Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, J&T Cargo, Blurams and many more.

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About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

GPTBots.ai's global customers include Axios Management, GP Batteries, Echosens China, and many more.

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About Modellix

Modellix is Aurora Mobile's premier unified platform for AI media generation. It enables developers and enterprises to generate, track, and scale content using world-class models through a single, secure, and transparent API.

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About Aurora Mobile

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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Safe Harbor Statement

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Aurora Mobile Limited

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Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

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