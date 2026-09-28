Those Obstructing Peace, Prosperity And Strong Law & Order In UP Would Be Taught A Lesson: CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met people from various districts of the state during the 'Janata Darshan', listened to their grievances and assured them of prompt resolution.

An elderly man from Raebareli became emotional while recounting his plight, prompting the Chief Minister to immediately direct officials to take action against those responsible.

Chief Minister Adityanath said that peace, prosperity and strong law and order were the hallmarks of the new Uttar Pradesh, and those obstructing them should be dealt with strictly within the law.

He also directed officials to remove encroachments and take legal action against those found responsible for illegal occupation of land.

During the 'Janata Darshan', the Chief Minister went around the gathering, interacted with people seated on chairs and enquired about their problems.

He assured each complainant that their grievances would be addressed.

He directed the officials present to deal with every complaint sensitively and ensure its prompt, timely and transparent resolution.

The elderly man from Raebareli showed the Chief Minister Adityanath injuries he had sustained.

The Chief Minister enquired about the incident, following which the man alleged that some people had attacked him without any reason.

According to the complainant, the accused believed that he lived abroad.

The complainant alleged that the attackers had been waiting for him, assaulted him and snatched his money.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to take immediate action in the matter and ensure the strictest possible legal action against those responsible.

Several other complainants also raised issues related to land grabbing.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to take strict legal action against anyone, regardless of their influence, who had illegally occupied the land of a poor person.

He stressed that such land must be freed from illegal or forced occupation.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for timely resolution of revenue-related cases and directed officials to ensure that people did not face unnecessary delays in getting their grievances addressed.