Call For Entries Issued For The 2027 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

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The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, has issued a call for entries for the 2027 (eighth annual) Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the region's only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organizations within 17 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

All individuals and organizations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – may submit any number of nominations to any number of award categories.

There are no entry fees in this awards program. Organizations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, organizations named as temporary Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners can choose to pay a“winners fee” for each successful nomination to maintain their Stevie winner status.

Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines. Winning nominations submitted by the first deadline, 29 October 2026, will qualify for reduced winners' fees. The second and final entry deadline is 26 November 2026.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be publicly announced on 18 February 2027. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet in April 2027, with the date and location to be confirmed.

The 2027 competition features many new and expanded categories across, and

Nominations citing innovative achievements will be accepted and judged in both Arabic and English, in more than 150 categories across the following category groups:

Winners of the 2026 edition with multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards includeamong others.

The 2027 competition will be judged by more thanaround the world. Those who wish to apply to participate on one of the juries may do so at

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at