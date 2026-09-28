Hydrogen Has Long Been Manufactured. Eastern Canada Is Showing Signs It May Also Be Found Underground

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The world consumes almost 100 million tonnes of hydrogen each year, with nearly all of it manufactured before it reaches the end user. Refineries, fertilizer producers and other industrial users primarily rely on hydrogen produced from natural gas and coal, while the International Energy Agency estimates that low-emissions production currently accounts for less than 1% of global supply.

Electrolysis offers a cleaner alternative, but it requires significant amounts of electricity at a time when data centers and other large power users are putting additional demands on power grids.

That creates an unusual dynamic at the center of the hydrogen economy. The most abundant element in the universe is treated almost entirely as a manufactured product, while a growing group of explorers is investigating another possibility: that naturally occurring hydrogen can be found underground, identified through drilling and, eventually, produced.

For Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF)

Record Hydrogen Readings Point to a New Exploration Phase

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is testing the potential for naturally occurring hydrogen at its Bennett Hill project in Nova Scotia.

On September 1, QIMC reported a preliminary mud-gas reading of 30.0% hydrogen at 413 meters in hole DDH-26-05. The reading established a new company record, surpassing the previous 27.8% hydrogen reading recorded at 374 meters in the same hole.

The persistence matters more than the peak.

Of 12 sampled depths between 380 and 413 meters, 11 returned double-digit hydrogen readings and nine exceeded 20%. Individual readings included 28.4% at 389 meters and 29.5% at 395 meters.

Just as notable, methane remained at 0.0% across the reported samples, while carbon dioxide stayed at or below 0.1%.

Together, the results provide QIMC with multiple data points across the interval rather than a single isolated high reading, giving the company additional information to guide the next stage of its exploration program.

The observations below the hydrogen-rich interval provided another indication that the system may contain pressurized gas.

Between roughly 413 and 416 meters, the drill crew observed pressurized free gas reaching surface, activating the site's hydrogen monitoring alarms. Following a pause and restart attempt, drilling water entered the hole again and pressure increased, with free gas subsequently reaching surface a second time and activating the monitoring system.

These observations are important exploration indicators, but they remain qualitative at this stage. They do not constitute a flow test or formation-pressure test, and QIMC has not yet established a resource or recoverable volume.

The next step is to quantify what the drilling has encountered. QIMC plans to continue the hole with adapted equipment while evaluating equipment capable of measuring pressure and flow.

That progression is important because the company's objective is moving beyond simply identifying hydrogen toward understanding the geological system that may be hosting it.

Why 86 Kilometers of Seismic Comes Next

A strong drill result provides an important starting point, but seismic data can help determine how the underlying geological system extends beyond an individual drill hole.

On September 8, QIMC announced roughly 78 line-kilometers of 2D Vibroseis surveying, split between 42 kilometers in Nova Scotia and 36 kilometers in Québec

QIMC has since expanded the Nova Scotia program from 42 to 50 line-kilometers following the identification of three helium zones. Together with the 36-kilometer Québec program, the expanded campaign now totals approximately 86 line-kilometers, making it the largest geophysical campaign in the company's history.

The Nova Scotia survey brings together data from five 2026 drill holes, approximately 6,000 soil-gas samples, ground magnetics and geological mapping across an exploration corridor of roughly 43 kilometers.

QIMC has identified percent-level hydrogen at two drilling centers approximately 15 kilometers apart. The new seismic lines are designed to image the faults, basement contacts and structural intersections that could help explain hydrogen migration and accumulation across the broader area.

QIMC's exploration approach has been to establish direct evidence through drilling, geochemistry and surface work before using seismic to map the structures that could help explain and extend those results.

With no known legacy hydrocarbon wells or seismic coverage specifically targeting natural hydrogen in the district, the new program is designed to build a more complete subsurface picture from the ground up.

Calgary-based Echo Seismic is engaged to acquire the data along twelve planned lines this fall. The road-based program uses controlled surface vibrations to generate the seismic data and does not involve hydraulic fracturing or reservoir stimulation.

The Québec program adds another component to the company's broader exploration strategy.

At Ville-Marie and St-Bruno-de-Guigues, QIMC is conducting a 36-kilometer seismic program under the monitoring of Québec's Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy and in partnership with the Témiscamingue First Nation.

The area is also significant to QIMC's exploration work because it is where the company and Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche of INRS developed the R2G2 exploration framework that was later applied in Nova Scotia.

An expanded Ontario field program launched September 17, further extending the company's natural hydrogen exploration efforts across the region.

CEO John Karagiannidis describes the company's exploration pathway in five stages: "Discovery. Structural definition. Targeted characterization. Pressure and flow testing. Pilot production characterization."

With the seismic campaign now underway, QIMC is moving from the discovery stage toward structural definition, using a growing body of geological, geochemical and geophysical information to better understand its targets.

A Broader Natural Hydrogen Opportunity Is Taking Shape

QIMC is part of a broader group of companies investigating the potential for naturally occurring hydrogen in Canada.

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) has completed its Lawson 4 well in Saskatchewan to a measured depth of 2,400 meters, reporting its highest natural hydrogen readings to date at Lawson across a 20.5-meter interval of basal Cambrian sandstone immediately above Precambrian basement and a deep crustal fault.

MAX Power is now preparing a step-out of approximately 30 kilometers for Lawson 5, providing another example of how natural hydrogen exploration is expanding across Canada.

Beyond exploration, the existing hydrogen industry demonstrates the scale of the market that could ultimately be served by new sources of supply.

Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) reported second-quarter sales of $9.3 billion, up 9%, while its adjusted earnings reached $4.50 per share, up 10%. Its project backlog stands at $11 billion, with full-year capital spending guided to between $5.5 billion and $6.0 billion.

Clean hydrogen production is among the applications supported by Linde's technologies, illustrating the extensive industrial infrastructure already built around hydrogen and related industrial gases.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) offers another view of the changing relationship between hydrogen and power.

Bloom reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.065 billion, up 166%, and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to between $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion. Its onsite fuel-cell systems have been approved by all major U.S. hyperscalers, along with more than a dozen neoclouds, AI laboratories and colocation operators.

The growth of data centers and other power-intensive industries is adding another dimension to the energy discussion, while the established hydrogen industry continues to demonstrate significant industrial demand.

For natural hydrogen explorers, the potential attraction is straightforward: if naturally occurring hydrogen can be identified in commercially meaningful concentrations and ultimately produced, it could offer another potential source of supply for an industry that today depends overwhelmingly on manufactured hydrogen.

From Discovery Toward Definition

Industry has spent decades learning to manufacture hydrogen at scale. QIMC is now investigating whether naturally occurring hydrogen can also be found, characterized and eventually produced from underground.

The company's latest drilling has added another important piece of evidence to that exploration story, including a new 30.0% hydrogen record, multiple high readings across the same interval and observations of pressurized free gas reaching surface.

The next phase is about building on that evidence.

Seismic profiling can help define the geological structures associated with the company's discoveries, while pressure measurements and sustained flow testing can provide the data needed to better understand the characteristics and potential of the system.

For QIMC, the exploration program is therefore progressing from identifying hydrogen toward determining how the geological system is structured and whether the results can ultimately support production.

There is still significant work ahead, but the company is continuing to add layers of geological, geochemical, drilling and geophysical data as it advances its natural hydrogen exploration strategy across Eastern Canada.

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