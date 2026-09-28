Pune Techie Dies By Suicide Months After Marriage, Husband, In-Laws Held Kin Alleges Dowry Harassment

A 23-year-old IT company employee allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Pune, just months after her marriage, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to mental and physical harassment over demand for Rs 5 lakh to purchase a car.

The woman married Omkar Sanjay Ghisare on May 9. According to her family's complaint, they spent around Rs 45 lakh on the wedding and gave 10 tolas of gold. Despite this, her husband and in-laws allegedly continued to demand money and harass her.

The complaint names her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, accusing them of allegedly subjecting the woman to repeated mental and physical harassment.

After her marriage, the woman initially stayed with her in-laws. She later moved to Bengaluru for work. However, she returned to Pune towards the end of June and continued working for a software company while living at her matrimonial home.

Woman allegedly spoke to mother before death

The woman allegedly called her mother on the night of September 24 and spoke about the harassment she was facing at her marital home, according to the complaint.

Later that night, at around 11.30pm, her husband also contacted her family over the phone. When relatives were subsequently unable to reach the woman, her parents travelled to Pune.

After reaching the city, they were informed that their daughter had died at her residence.

Husband, in-laws arrested

Following a complaint filed by the woman's father, Kalepadal police registered a case against her husband and his parents under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and for alleged abetment of suicide.

Police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law and are probing the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, along with the allegations of harassment and dowry demands.

Senior inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Kalepadal police said the woman's husband works as a CNC machine operator, while she was employed with a software company.

"It is not known if she was a software engineer," she said, adding that the couple had a love marriage.