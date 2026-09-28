Saudi Arabia Drone Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2035 Vision 2030 Infrastructure And Service Contracts Drive 10.70% CAGR And A US$787.35 Million Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term service contracts, compliance-ready analytics and localized support unlock recurring returns across energy, construction and smart-city operations

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Drone Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia drone market was valued at USD 284.90 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 787.35 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.70% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by government-backed infrastructure programs, Vision 2030 initiatives, industrial modernization, and rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicle operations across construction, energy, logistics, agriculture, security, and public services.

Drone adoption in Saudi Arabia is transitioning from experimental projects to structured commercial deployment. Government agencies and enterprises increasingly require drones for inspections, surveying, environmental monitoring, asset management, and project oversight. Procurement strategies are also shifting from one-off hardware purchases toward long-term service contracts that include flight operations, maintenance, training, analytics, regulatory compliance, and technical support.

Saudi Arabia Drone Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 284.90 Million

Projected market size in 2035: USD 787.35 Million

CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 10.70%

Services segment CAGR: 11.7%

Hybrid drone segment CAGR: 11.9% Construction application CAGR: 12.1%

Vision 2030 and Infrastructure Development

Vision 2030 programs are integrating drones into smart city planning, megaproject monitoring, infrastructure inspection, and environmental compliance. Construction companies use UAVs for progress validation, worksite safety reviews, mapping, schedule tracking, and environmental impact monitoring. The scale of Saudi megaprojects is strengthening demand for high-accuracy mapping systems, cloud-based visualization platforms, and drone data that can be integrated with project management software.

The Asir region launched Saudi Arabia's first municipal drone pilot program in January 2026 to support surveying, infrastructure inspection, and urban service optimization. The initiative creates opportunities for providers offering municipality-focused mapping, compliance, and public infrastructure monitoring services.

Energy and Industrial Inspection

The energy sector remains a leading application area in the Saudi Arabia drone market. Operators are incorporating drones into routine inspection schedules for pipelines, refineries, power infrastructure, and other critical assets. Thermal imaging, LiDAR, corrosion detection, repeatable flight paths, and secure data management are becoming important procurement requirements.

Competition in this segment increasingly centers on software reliability, predictive maintenance, automated reporting, and audit-ready documentation. In April 2025, Terra Drone Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aramco, supporting further adoption of drone-enabled inspection and asset monitoring services.

Logistics, Healthcare, and Urban Air Mobility

Saudi Arabia is advancing controlled drone delivery trials for medical supplies, documents, postal parcels, food, and groceries. During Hajj in June 2025, Saudi authorities tested drone-based medical deliveries to improve response times in densely populated pilgrimage environments. In September 2025, the Kingdom conducted its first trial of drone deliveries for postal parcels, while Talabat signed a Memorandum of Understanding with K2 in November 2025 to pilot commercial food and grocery delivery.

These programs prioritize service speed, route reliability, payload performance, navigation accuracy, and safe landing systems. FlyNow Arabia's planned autonomous eCopter test flights, announced in August 2025, also indicate growing interest in passenger-grade urban air mobility, autonomy software, vertiport planning, safety systems, and regulatory consulting.

Agriculture, Defense, and Security

Agricultural drone adoption is increasing through precision spraying, crop health monitoring, irrigation planning, and variable rate applications. Demand is focused on water optimization, real-time data, crop-specific flight algorithms, and durable equipment suited to desert conditions. In January 2026, Rovensa Next announced a collaboration with the Universite de Technologie de Compiegne on the FAUVE project, which focuses on drone spraying and ultra-low-volume application technologies.

Defense and internal security agencies are also modernizing drone capabilities for surveillance, border protection, tactical intelligence, firefighting, and critical infrastructure monitoring. Procurement programs emphasize encrypted communications, extended endurance, rapid deployment, training, maintenance, and local technical support. The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense announced plans in June 2025 to deploy the "Falcon" firefighting drone.

Market Segmentation

By component, the market is divided into solutions and services. Solutions currently lead as large organizations seek integrated flight management, analytics, compliance workflows, secure data processing, and enterprise system compatibility. Services are expected to grow faster as companies outsource certified operations, inspections, mapping, maintenance, and data analysis.

By type, the market includes fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid drones. Rotary wing systems lead adoption because of their precision, hovering capability, payload flexibility, and suitability for close-range inspections. Hybrid drones are projected to achieve the fastest growth by combining vertical takeoff with greater range for corridor inspections, infrastructure monitoring, and extended mapping missions.

By application, the market covers construction, agriculture, energy, entertainment, and other uses such as security, surveying, logistics, and environmental monitoring. Energy remains the dominant application, while construction is forecast to record strong growth as drones become embedded in project oversight and site management.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is increasingly based on sector-specific execution, data security, inspection accuracy, compliance readiness, and local integration rather than fleet size alone. Companies with Saudi-based teams, certified training programs, regulatory expertise, and the ability to connect drone platforms with enterprise asset systems are better positioned to secure public and semi-government contracts.

Leading participants include Terra Drone Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., FEDS Group, SAMA TWAIQ, DRONE SOLUTIONS, Parrot Drones SAS, and FalconViz LLC. Their offerings span industrial inspection, surveying, enterprise drone platforms, defense applications, training, mapping, monitoring, and analytics. Continued localization and investment in automation, software, and reliable performance under demanding operating conditions are expected to shape the Saudi Arabia drone market through 2035.

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