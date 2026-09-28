Saudi Arabia Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Smart Home Care And Mobility Demand Fuel 7.10% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Size and Share Outlook Report: Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia geriatric healthcare products market was valued at USD 9.13 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.13 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.10% during 2025-2034. Market growth is supported by Saudi Arabia's increasing elderly population, longer life expectancy, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare infrastructure development, and greater awareness of senior healthcare requirements.

Digital health technologies are reshaping geriatric care across the Kingdom. Smart healthcare devices, telemedicine platforms, remote patient monitoring, and home-based care solutions are improving access to treatment and supporting more effective patient management. Government programs focused on eldercare, professional training, and healthcare capacity are also expected to increase demand for mobility aids, monitoring devices, rehabilitation equipment, assistive products, and nutritional solutions.

Saudi Arabia Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Highlights



Market size in 2024: USD 9.13 Billion

Projected market size in 2034: USD 18.13 Billion

Forecast CAGR for 2025-2034: 7.10%

Mobility assistance aids are projected to lead the product segment.

Chronic disease management accounted for approximately 25% of the market during the historical period. Powered devices are expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers

Saudi Arabia's growing burden of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, mobility limitations, and other age-related health concerns is strengthening demand for chronic disease management and monitoring products. A 2025 national survey reported by Mohammed A. Alshehri et al. indicated that diabetes mellitus affects up to 39% of certain age groups in Saudi Arabia. This prevalence is increasing the need for glucometers, BP machines, assistive devices, rehabilitation products, and specialized nutritional offerings.

Local pharmaceutical manufacturing is another important market driver. In August 2025, Shilpa Medicare subsidiary Koanna International FZ LLC established a joint venture with Saudi Pharma Pharmaceutical Industries & Biological Products, with the Saudi company holding a 70% stake and Koanna retaining 30%. The partnership is intended to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, beginning with bulk product supply and progressing toward full technology transfer. Local production of patient-centric and geriatric-friendly dosage forms, including orodispersible films, could improve treatment accessibility and medication adherence among older adults.

Home-Based Care and Digital Healthcare Trends

The expansion of home-based geriatric care is creating opportunities for connected monitoring technologies, mobility products, medical equipment, and telehealth services. In September 2024, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare partnered with TruDoc Healthcare to expand the Care Anywhere program. The collaboration introduced Hospital at Home services supported by telehealth and remote patient monitoring, enabling eligible patients to receive hospital-level care at home. These services can reduce avoidable hospital admissions while improving continuity of care for elderly patients.

Professional geriatric training is also supporting market development. In September 2021, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties launched the Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program under the leadership of the Saudi Geriatric Society. The program aims to expand the number of specialists qualified to manage complex healthcare requirements among older adults. Greater clinical capacity is expected to support the adoption of advanced geriatric healthcare products throughout hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, and homecare settings.

Market Segmentation Insights

The Saudi Arabia geriatric healthcare products market is segmented by product, application, technology, end user, and distribution channel. Major product categories include mobility assistance aids, assistive furniture, bathroom safety products, communication aids, and monitoring devices. Mobility products include wheelchairs, patient mechanical lift handling systems, mobility scooters, walkers and rollators, crutches, and canes. Monitoring products include glucometers, BP machines, EEG machines, and related equipment.

Applications include chronic disease management, physical rehabilitation, assistive care, diagnostic and monitoring services, and mobility support. Technologies comprise manual devices, powered devices, smart devices, and Non-Smart devices. Principal end users include hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, rehabilitation facilities, and nursing homes, while distribution channels include direct sales, online sales, and retail sales.

Competitive Landscape

Invacare Corporation supplies power and manual wheelchairs and other long-term care products. Its focus on clinical design, product reliability, cross-compatibility, and simplified servicing supports healthcare providers addressing mobility requirements among aging populations.

Stryker Corporation offers walkers and assistive technologies designed to promote mobility among hospitalized elderly patients. Its structured mobility initiatives support safer recovery and help reduce functional decline during hospitalization.

3M Company provides dental materials such as the 3MT PhotacT Fil Quick AplicapT Light-Cured Glass Ionomer Restorative. Its fluoride release, biocompatibility, self-adhesive properties, dual-cure functionality, and AplicapT Capsule system support restorative dental procedures for older patients.

Abbott serves the senior nutrition segment through its Ensure portfolio, including Ensure Diabetes Care and Ensure High Protein. These evidence-based nutritional products support muscle strength, energy metabolism, and blood sugar management among older adults.

Other prominent participants in the Saudi Arabia geriatric healthcare products market include B Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Cook Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Cardinal Health. Competition is expected to intensify as companies pursue local manufacturing, strategic partnerships, digital integration, and products tailored to Saudi Arabia's expanding elderly population.

Key Attributes

