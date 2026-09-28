Saudi Arabia Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2025-2034 Vision 2030 And Minimally Invasive Care Propel Market To US$1.45 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia interventional cardiology devices market was valued at USD 870.72 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2025-2034. Growth is being supported by the rising burden of cardiovascular disease, increasing use of minimally invasive cardiac procedures, technological advances in stents, balloons, catheters, and imaging systems, and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia's aging population and broader access to advanced treatment facilities are also strengthening demand. Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain the leading end-user segment, while catheters are projected to record significant growth. Coronary stents, which represented approximately 50% of the market during the historical period, are anticipated to retain their leading product position.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2024: USD 870.72 Million

Projected market size in 2034: USD 1.45 billion

Forecast CAGR for 2025-2034: 5.30%

Leading product segment: Coronary stents

Leading end user: Hospitals and clinics High-growth product segment: Catheters

Cardiovascular Disease Burden Supports Market Expansion

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is a major factor driving demand for interventional cardiology devices in Saudi Arabia. Research published by Waleed Alhabeeb et al. in 2024 indicated that the country has one of the highest age-standardized cardiovascular disease mortality rates in the GCC region, ranging from 329.5 to 379.6 per 100,000. This compares with rates of 99.4 to 191.6 per 100,000 in Western nations.

The scale of this health burden is increasing the need for timely diagnosis, coronary intervention, and advanced cardiac treatment. As healthcare providers expand procedural capacity, demand is expected to rise for coronary stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters, guidewires, plaque modification devices, and cardiovascular imaging technologies.

Bioadaptive Angioplasty Technology Advances Cardiac Care

Bioadaptive angioplasty technology is emerging as an important trend in the Saudi Arabia interventional cardiology devices market. In April 2024, King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital initiated clinical research involving the DynamX bioadaptor developed by Elixir Medical Corporation. The research represents a notable step in evaluating technologies designed to support natural artery function in patients with coronary artery disease.

Adoption of advanced bioadaptive implants may improve procedural outcomes and patient recovery while encouraging further investment in innovative cardiovascular technologies. Continued clinical research and product development are expected to broaden treatment options available to cardiologists across the Kingdom.

Vision 2030 Strengthens Healthcare Infrastructure

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda is supporting the modernization of cardiovascular care through public and private investment in hospitals, clinical services, digital health, and medical technology. In June 2024, Saudi German Health was highlighted in regional health reports for expanding its hospital infrastructure and service capabilities. Such investments reflect the broader national focus on improving clinical capacity and access to specialized care.

Expansion of cath labs, advanced imaging facilities, and specialist cardiac centers is expected to increase the adoption of interventional cardiology devices. Investments in workforce training and localized clinical support will also help healthcare organizations integrate new technologies and improve procedural efficiency.

Coronary Stents Maintain Market Leadership

Coronary stents are expected to continue leading the market, supported by the prevalence of coronary artery disease and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Innovation in drug-eluting and bioresorbable stent technologies is contributing to clinical adoption and expanding treatment options.

The wider product landscape includes bare metal stents, structural heart devices, old/normal balloons, drug-eluting balloons, cutting/scoring balloons, angiography catheters, guiding catheters, IVUS/OCT catheters, thrombectomy devices, atherectomy devices, embolic protection devices, chronic total occlusion devices, guidewires, vascular closure devices, introducer sheaths, balloon inflation devices, and hemostasis heart valve products.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are strengthening their Saudi Arabia interventional cardiology devices portfolios through product innovation, distributor relationships, healthcare partnerships, clinical education, and localized support.



Boston Scientific Corporation supplies drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, and intravascular imaging systems, with a focus on minimally invasive cardiac treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Medtronic plc provides stents, catheters, and transcatheter valve replacement systems while collaborating with Saudi healthcare providers on training and clinical support.

Abbott offers coronary stents, guide wires, and diagnostic technologies supported by research, product development, and partnerships with hospitals. Koninklijke Philips N.V. provides cardiovascular imaging, patient monitoring, and cath lab technologies intended to enhance diagnostic accuracy and procedural efficiency.

Other notable participants include Terumo Corporation, B. Braun SE, Integer Holdings Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, and Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The Saudi Arabia interventional cardiology devices market is segmented by product into coronary stents, structural heart devices, angioplasty balloons, catheters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, chronic total occlusion devices, guidewires, vascular closure devices, introducer sheaths, balloon inflation devices, hemostasis heart valve products, and other interventional cardiology devices.

By end user, the market includes hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), cath labs, and other healthcare settings. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the forecast period due to their procedural capacity, specialist expertise, and access to advanced cardiovascular technologies.

Market Outlook

The outlook for the Saudi Arabia interventional cardiology devices market remains positive through 2034. Rising cardiovascular disease incidence, adoption of minimally invasive treatment, innovation in interventional products, and Vision 2030 healthcare investments are expected to support sustained expansion. Future market development will also be shaped by funding activity, strategic partnerships, clinical research, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory progress, and efforts to address unmet needs in advanced cardiac care.

Key Attributes

