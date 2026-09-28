Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Company Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 AI-Enabled Digital Pathology Drives Growth To US$210 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, AI-enabled digital pathology and biomarker-driven diagnostics improve lab efficiency, accuracy and turnaround times, while advanced staining leads adoption

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market, Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan IVD tissue diagnostics market is projected to grow from approximately US$ 153 Million in 2025 to US$ 210 Million by 2030. Japan is one of the most mature tissue diagnostics markets in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive laboratory automation, and broad adoption of histopathology, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and in situ hybridization (ISH) technologies. Continued investment in pathology workflow modernization, digital healthcare, and precision medicine is expected to sustain market expansion.

Rising rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions are increasing demand for accurate tissue-based diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. Nearly 30% of Japan's population is aged 65 years or older, contributing to a higher incidence of age-related diseases and growing volumes of biopsies and surgical specimens. Hospitals, academic centres, pathology laboratories, and reference laboratories are consequently expanding their use of automated staining systems, biomarker testing, and digital pathology platforms.

The transition toward biomarker-driven diagnostics is another important factor influencing the Japan IVD tissue diagnostics market. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced testing platforms to improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate turnaround times, and support personalized oncology treatment. The integration of whole-slide imaging, AI-assisted image analysis, companion diagnostics, and connected workflow systems is also improving laboratory productivity and strengthening Japan's position as a tissue diagnostics innovation hub.

Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market Segment Highlights



Advanced Staining: Advanced staining is the largest market segment, driven by the routine use of IHC and ISH in cancer diagnosis, tumour classification, and predictive biomarker identification. Roche leads this segment through its automated staining platforms, reagents, and established pathology laboratory presence. Agilent Technologies (Dako) and Danaher (Leica Biosystems) are also major participants.

Primary Staining: Demand remains strong for hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining, which is central to routine histopathological examination. Rising specimen volumes are encouraging laboratories to invest in standardized, high-throughput staining solutions. Sakura Finetek Japan leads the segment with automated H&E systems, consumables, and integrated histopathology workflow products, while Leica Biosystems and Roche maintain significant market positions.

Pre-analytical Processing: Automation in tissue processing, embedding, sectioning, and specimen preparation is helping laboratories improve consistency and reduce processing errors. Sakura Finetek Japan holds a leading position through its portfolio of tissue processors, embedding systems, microtomes, and related consumables used in histopathology and cytology laboratories.

Digital Pathology: Digital pathology is among the fastest growing segments of the Japan tissue diagnostics market. Adoption is being accelerated by pathologist shortages, higher cancer case volumes, remote consultation requirements, and increasing use of artificial intelligence. Hamamatsu leads this segment with whole-slide imaging (WSI) scanners and high-resolution imaging technologies used by clinical laboratories and research institutions. Workflow Solutions: Workflow solutions account for the smallest market share because they support diagnostic operations rather than functioning as core testing modalities. However, their role is expected to increase as laboratories pursue greater automation, connectivity, traceability, and operational efficiency.

Recent Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market Developments



March 2026 - Sakura Finetek Global and Hamamatsu Photonics announced a strategic alliance integrating tissue preparation with whole-slide imaging technologies. The collaboration is intended to produce consistent, scan-ready pathology slides and improve digital pathology workflows.

January 2026 - Agilent introduced the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System, developed with Hamamatsu Photonics. The system combines high-throughput whole-slide imaging with AI-ready pathology workflows, expanding Agilent's digital pathology and precision diagnostics portfolio. January 2025 - Roche launched VENTANA OptiView CINtec p16 (E6H4) in Japan following reimbursement approval. The IHC assay supports more accurate diagnosis of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) and strengthens Roche's position in advanced staining and companion diagnostics.

Report Scope

The report, titled Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market (By Segment - Pre-Analytical Processing, Primary Staining, Advanced Staining, Workflow Solutions, Digital Pathology), Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030, evaluates market performance from 2021 through 2030. It includes market forecasts, segment analysis, company share assessment, competitive profiles, market dynamics, and recent industry developments.

The segment analysis covers pre-analytical processing, primary staining, advanced staining, workflow solutions, and digital pathology. Primary staining includes H&E staining and special stains, while advanced staining includes instruments, IHC reagents, and ISH reagents.

Companies Covered in the Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market Report



Roche

Abbott

Sakura

Danaher - Leica

Agilent - Dako

Epredia

Hamamatsu

Nichirei

Olympus

Philips 3D Histech

Competitive analysis examines how these companies are responding to demand for automated tissue preparation, advanced staining, digital pathology, companion diagnostics, and AI-enabled image analysis. With cancer incidence increasing and healthcare providers prioritizing faster, more precise diagnostic workflows, the Japan IVD tissue diagnostics market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030.

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