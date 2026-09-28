Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Market And Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Rising Demand And Supply Gaps Create Export And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's import-reliant ammonium nitrate market with verified buyer contacts and supplier data to accelerate acquisition, optimize supply chains and reduce risk

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026 provides manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, chemical companies, traders and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnam ammonium nitrate market.

The guide examines Vietnam's ammonium nitrate industry, import activity, supply sources, market demand and leading buyers. It includes profiles of the top 10 ammonium nitrate importing companies, covering large agricultural groups, chemical companies, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and key end buyers. Available information includes company profiles, contact details, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source supports efficient screening, account management and business development.

Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Industry Overview

Vietnam uses ammonium nitrate across agricultural and industrial applications, including fertilizer production, mining and blasting. While urea and ammonium sulfate remain established nitrogen fertilizers in the country, domestic ammonium nitrate production has not reached large-scale capacity. As a result, Vietnam relies almost entirely on international suppliers to meet market demand.

The country's extensive agricultural sector and ongoing agricultural modernization support stable demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers. Industrial consumption also contributes to market development, particularly in mining-related applications. However, import dependence exposes buyers to changes in international raw material prices, freight costs, logistics availability and supplier-country policies.

Potential local production projects and continued modernization may gradually encourage localized supply and improve the structure of the Vietnam ammonium nitrate market. In the near term, however, imports are expected to remain the principal source of supply.

Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Market

Vietnam's ammonium nitrate import market continues to record steady growth. Although ammonium nitrate is not the country's largest fertilizer import category, limited domestic production and sustained agricultural and industrial demand provide a strong foundation for international trade.

Approximately 80 Vietnamese buyers imported ammonium nitrate in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 28.31 million. This represented a 56.1% year-on-year increase. In 2025, import value reached US$29.74 million, rising by a further 5.0% compared with 2024.

China was Vietnam's largest ammonium nitrate supplier in 2025, accounting for approximately 65.2% of imports. South Korea represented the remaining 34.8%, making the two countries Vietnam's leading supply sources. Continued agricultural development, fertilizer demand and insufficient local production capacity are expected to support further import growth.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's consistently high fertilizer consumption and expanding chemical industry offer opportunities for foreign investors. Government policies supporting agricultural modernization, grain production, chemical manufacturing and agricultural input capacity have strengthened the investment environment for fertilizer-related projects.

Key advantages for international investors include:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs.

A strategic location in the eastern Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, numerous ports and established transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investors. Access to international markets through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, fertilizer production is a conditional investment sector, but foreign ownership is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or form joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law.

Ammonium nitrate production projects must comply with Vietnam's Fertilizer Management Regulations and applicable technical standards. Businesses must also obtain the required production license and complete environmental approval procedures, including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, or EIA.

Key Features of the Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Guide



Importer coverage: Profiles major Vietnamese agricultural groups, chemical companies, regional distributors, fertilizer traders and end buyers.

Company intelligence: Provides information on the top 10 importers, including contact details, import quantity, value, price, origin and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Reviews Vietnam's import policies, demand outlook, competitive environment and major international supply sources.

Excel data: Enables users to screen companies, organize target accounts and conduct batch outreach more efficiently. Strategic value: Supports customer acquisition, supply chain planning, risk assessment, market entry and investment decision-making.

The "Vietnam Ammonium Nitrate Import Guide 2023-2026" is designed to help global suppliers identify qualified customers, evaluate market opportunities and develop targeted sales strategies. It also assists trading companies, chemical industry participants and investment institutions in monitoring Vietnam fertilizer market trends, optimizing regional supply chains and strengthening international competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Ammonium Nitrate Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Nitrate Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Ammonium Nitrate Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Ammonium Nitrate Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Ammonium Nitrate in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.3 Import Scale, Sources and Suppliers

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



Ahh Joint Stock Company

Vilaw Investment and Consultancy Limited Company Hung an Trading Investment Joint Stock Company

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