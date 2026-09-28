Executive Global Officially Publishes Summer-Autumn 2026 Issue - Featuring An Interview With Philipp P. Ochsner
Executive Global profiles the leader of the award-winning Swiss wealth management firm with an investment methodology rooted in scientific evidence. We gain a fundamental insight into index investing, asset protection and multi-generational wealth, with Zurich's premier wealth manager for elite doctors, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra high net worth individuals.To view the latest issue and our interview with Philipp P. Ochsner, please visit:
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ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL
Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.
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