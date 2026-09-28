Golden Bird Jewels Announces Halloween 2026 Jewelry Sale: 30% Off Best Selling & 40% Off Ready To Ship Jewelry

Halloween Jewelry Sale featuring a moissanite ring, colorful floral earrings, and a geometric pendant by Golden Bird Jewels

Golden Bird Jewels – Where Craft Meets Brilliance

Golden Bird Jewels announces its Halloween Jewelry Sale 2026, featuring 30% off Best Selling Jewelry and 40% off Ready to Ship Jewelry.

- Vijay Sarkheliya, CEO & Founder of Golden Bird JewelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween brings a change in clothing, colors, and personal style. Darker shades, vintage details, layered outfits, and evening looks become more common during this time of year. Jewelry can be part of these seasonal looks without using direct Halloween symbols or being limited to one event.In line with the season, Golden Bird Jewels has announced its Halloween Jewelry Sale 2026. The sale will run from September 28 through November 1, 2026, with 30% off Best-Selling Jewelry and 40% off Ready-to-Ship Jewelry.The sale applies to two collections already available on the Golden Bird Jewels. It is not a separate collection of Halloween rings, earrings, necklaces, or themed jewelry. Instead, the Halloween connection comes from the colors, details, and jewelry styles that can be worn with fall clothing, evening outfits, and event looks.Vintage-style jewelry fits naturally into this seasonal setting. Old mine-inspired and Old Cut Jewelry can bring an older look through their stone appearance and setting details. These pieces can work with Gothic-inspired clothing, darker fall colors, or formal outfits while remaining suitable for regular wear after Halloween.The Best-Selling Jewelry collection is available at 30% off during the Halloween sale. The collection brings together jewelry with bright stones, colored details, and vintage-style settings that can be paired with both simple fall clothing and stronger Halloween looks.Each material can create a different effect in a seasonal look. Colored gemstones can add deeper or brighter color, while moissanite and lab grown diamonds can add light and contrast. Rings and bands may become the main jewelry detail, while earrings and pendants can be used as smaller parts of an outfit.The sale also includes 40% off Ready to Ship Jewelry, featuring a selection of moissanite, lab grown diamond, gemstone jewelry, and loose stones across a range of styles. The collection includes distinctive stone shapes, vintage-inspired details, and colorful gemstone designs that add a Halloween-inspired touch to the seasonal jewelry lineup.Ready-to-ship jewelry offers a separate option from jewelry that still needs to be made or customized. This difference can be useful during an event season when the production stage of a piece may be an important part of planning. No same-day, next-day, or guaranteed Halloween delivery is included in this announcement.Through this seasonal campaign, Golden Bird Jewels connects its existing jewelry range with the colors and styling of Halloween and fall. The focus remains on jewelry that can be worn for seasonal gatherings, evening events, weddings, engagements, gifting, and everyday occasions beyond October.

VIJAY SARKHELIYA

GoldenBird Jewels

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Golden Bird Jewels Announces Halloween 2026 Jewelry Sale: 30% Off Best Selling & 40% Off Ready to Ship Jewelry News Provided By GoldenBird Jewels September 28, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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